Several persons injured as fire breaks out at fireworks market in Mathura

As per the reports, so far, 13 people have been admitted to the district hospital, of whom 10 have been further referred to Agra

ANI
Photo: ANI/Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2023 | 6:12 PM IST
Multiple people sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out in a fireworks market at a ground named Gopal Bagh located in Mathura district's Raya town, said a medical official.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS), Mukund Bansal, while speaking to ANI, said, "I received information that a fire broke out in Raya in a fireworks market and that multiple people have sustained burn injuries. We are currently treating people who have sustained injuries in 'emergency'."

"We cannot say exactly how many people we will refer further or how many injured people are yet to come," added Mukund Bansal.

As per the reports, so far, 13 people have been admitted to the district hospital, of whom 10 have been further referred to Agra.

The visuals from the spot of the incident showed that the entire fireworks market was destroyed in the fire, along with multiple vehicles also being burned down.

One of the locals, while talking to ANI about the incident, claimed, "It has been almost one hour since the fire started but the fire brigade has still not arrived."

He also alleged that there had been no fire brigade at the spot of the fireworks market since yesterday.

He further said that although the police department has been working continuously, the ambulance has not yet arrived.

"We have sent people to the hospital in our private vehicles," said the local.

First Published: Nov 12 2023 | 6:12 PM IST

