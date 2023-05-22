Severe heatwave conditions will abate from May 23, predicts relief: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave conditions are probably going to abate from tomorrow, May 23, in many parts of India. The IMD said about cities that on Monday, May 22, a heatwave alert was issued for south Haryana, Delhi, South Uttar Pradesh, North East Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal and Jharkhand.

The IMD mentioned that a heatwave alert was issued on Monday, May 22, for parts of south Haryana, Delhi, South Uttar Pradesh, North Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Bengal.