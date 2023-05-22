Severe heatwave conditions will abate from May 23, predicts relief: IMD

The IMD mentioned that a heatwave alert was issued on Monday, May 22, for parts of south Haryana, Delhi, South Uttar Pradesh, North Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Bihar, and Bengal.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave conditions are probably going to abate from tomorrow, May 23, in many parts of India. The IMD said about cities that on Monday, May 22, a heatwave alert was issued for south Haryana, Delhi, South Uttar Pradesh, North East Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar, and West Bengal and Jharkhand.
South interior Karnataka has experienced extremely heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. A 22-year-old Infosys techie was killed when heavy rain and hail storms hit Bengaluru. The IMD noticed that a hailstorm was reported from West Madhya Pradesh, South Inside Karnataka and Telangana.
IMD Heatwaves: State updates
• The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says that the same conditions will be there over Jharkhand on May 22.
• Hot and Discomfort weather will be there over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Mahe on May 21, due to humid air and high temperature.
• Maximum temperatures are likely to increase by 2-3°C in Northwest India within the next three days and fall by 3-5°C thereafter.
• Heat wave conditions are likely to be there in south Haryana, southern parts of UP, West Rajasthan, East MP, and Gangetic West Bengal on 21 and 22 May.
IMD Heatwaves: Delhi forecast
• The Met Office predicted that the national capital will experience a heatwave on Monday, with a maximum temperature of around 43 degrees Celsius.
• Strong surface winds are expected during the day, with a partly cloudy sky.