MeT issues 'orange' alert in 10 Himachal districts for May 23, 24

The local MeT office on Monday issued an 'orange' alert of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds at isolated places in ten districts in Himachal Pradesh on May 23 and 24

Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
The local MeT office on Monday issued an 'orange' alert of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds at isolated places in ten districts in Himachal Pradesh on May 23 and 24.

It also issued a yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on May 25 and 26.

An active western disturbance is approaching the western Himalayan region from May 23 onwards, leading to widespread precipitation in the state for the next three to four days, the MeT office here said.

Farmers have been advised to use anti-hail nets over the crops as a hailstorm, with the possibility of heavy rainfall, is predicted in districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur. They are also advised to reschedule the spraying of insecticides, it said.

Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is also likely to occur in higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra, and Kullu districts. The average minimum temperature is expected to hover around 4-5 degrees below normal for the next four to five days, the MeT said.

Keylong in Tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest on Sunday night, recording a low of 5.8 degrees Celsius.

Topics :METHimachal Pradesh

First Published: May 22 2023 | 4:12 PM IST

