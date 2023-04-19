Sewer lines in unauthorised colonies of Delhi's Sangam Vihar approved

The Delhi government has approved a project to lay a 25.5-km-long sewer line in 11 unauthorised colonies of Sangam Vihar.

The project will provide relief to around 3 lakh people suffering from sewage problems.

According to Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, the colonies of Ambedkar Nagar and Deoli Assembly in Sangam Vihar will be connected with the sewer line so that treated water can flow into the Yamuna.

The sewage coming out of the unauthorised colonies of Sangam Vihar will be sent to the nearest sewage treatment plant (STP) through the sewer lines, he said.

Bharadwaj instructed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to complete the project within a stipulated time.

"The main objective of the Kejriwal government is to clean the Yamuna by 2025 on a priority basis," he said.