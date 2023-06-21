Home / India News / Shah greets people on Yoga Day, says it's an invaluable heritage by India

Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of International Yoga Day, and said Yoga is an invaluable heritage given by India to the world

Jun 21 2023
Union Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of International Yoga Day, and said Yoga is an invaluable heritage given by India to the world. He also mentioned yoga as a medium to concentrate the body, mind and soul, and said practicing yoga makes both mind and body healthy.

"Best wishes to everyone on 'International Yoga Day'. Yoga is the medium to concentrate the body, mind and soul, which not only makes the body healthy but also the brain," Amit Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Shah said that with the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga has become a lifestyle of people all over the world.

"This is an invaluable heritage given by India to the world, which Narendra Modi ji has worked to take to the whole world. With the efforts of Modi ji, today 'Yoga' has become a lifestyle of people all over the world," Shah further said in his tweet.

Every year International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 worldwide. It serves as a platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and promote its holistic approach to physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

The concept of International Yoga Day was introduced by PM Modi during his 2014 address to the United Nations General Assembly.

Since then, Yoga has gained huge popularity worldwide due to its ability to enhance flexibility, strength, balance, and overall fitness.

This year the theme of Yoga Day is 'Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' i.e. Yoga for the welfare of all in the form of 'One World-One Family'.It emphasises the spirit of Yoga, which unites and takes everyone along. Like every time, this time too programs related to yoga will be organised in every corner of the country.

Yoga is not only beneficial for mental health problems but for overall well-being. Regular yoga practice reduces stress and improves symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Following the pandemic, yoga has shown remarkable results in reducing anxiety and depression symptoms. It helps with emotional management, mood improvement, and brain clarity and also highlights the connection between the mind and the body.

First Published: Jun 21 2023

