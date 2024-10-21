Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Shah hails 8 years of UDAN, lauds affordable air travel, connectivity

Shah hails 8 years of UDAN, lauds affordable air travel, connectivity

He added that Prime Minister Modi has unlocked India's growth potential by providing the right facilities

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit
Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 2:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah praised the Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) scheme on its eighth anniversary, highlighting its success in connecting underserved regions and promoting affordable air travel.

Shah wrote on X, "In the eight years of UDAN, the initiative driven by PM Narendra Modi's vision has not only connected the underserved regions of the nation through airways but also has given flight to India's ambitions in the new era."

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He added that Prime Minister Modi has "unlocked India's growth potential" by providing the right facilities to foster development across the country.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, PM Modi said, "Today, we are celebrating eight years of UDAN. UDAN scheme not only made air travel affordable, but also enhanced the air network in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. Over 3 lakh flights, carrying around 1.5 crore Aam Nagrik, have taken off under this scheme."
 

The UDAN scheme, launched on October 21, 2016, aimed to make air travel affordable for ordinary people and improve regional connectivity in India. The airfare for a one-hour journey of approximately 500 km under this scheme is capped at Rs. 2,500.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inspired this initiative, once said, "A common man who travels in slippers, should also be seen in the aircraft. This is my dream."

More From This Section

Govt to extend air connectivity scheme UDAN scheme for 10 more years: Naidu

LIVE: Govt to put perpetrators of bomb threats to airlines in no-fly list, says aviation minister

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy warns public not to take law into their hands

At least 14 farmers arrested in Haryana's Kaithal for stubble burning

BJP makes history: Membership reaches 100 mn milestone, eyes 111 mn plus

The scheme is part of the government's Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) under the Ministry of Civil Aviation. It focuses on connecting underserved airports across the country and helping airlines operate in less profitable regions with government support. Airlines are encouraged to serve these areas through incentives like Viability Gap Funding (VGF) and reduced charges at airports.

The first UDAN flight took off in April 2017, linking Shimla to Delhi. Since then, the scheme has grown. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 86 airports have become operational under UDAN, and over 600 routes, including helicopter services, have been launched to connect remote areas.

The scheme has also boosted tourism, especially in regions like the Northeast and religious destinations like Khajuraho and Ajmer. UDAN's reach now extends from Gujarat to Arunachal Pradesh and from Himachal Pradesh to Tamil Nadu.

Since its launch, UDAN has helped over 1.44 crore passengers travel across the country, making air travel more accessible. The government aims to increase the number of operational airports from 157 to 350-400 by 2047, continuing to expand the dream of affordable flying for all.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

'Battle not finished': Amit Shah remembers fallen police personnel

J&K terror attack: Vital infra targeted, Shah pledges action; key updates

Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana CM; PM Modi, Shah in attendance

Nayab Saini elected legislature party leader, to take oath as CM on Oct 17

Increased MSP for rabi crops will boost farmers' income, says Amit Shah

Topics :Amit ShahUdan schemeudanair connectivityair travelAviation

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story