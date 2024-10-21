At least 14 farmers arrested in Haryana's Kaithal for stubble burning

Fourteen farmers were arrested in Haryana's Kaithal district over the past few days for burning stubble in their fields, a police official said on Monday, as pollution levels in the region, including the national capital, soar. Stubble-burning in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab is often blamed for the rise in pollution levels in Delhi, especially during the post-harvest season of October and November. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "During the past few days, fourteen farmers were arrested for burning stubble, but they were later released on bail as the offence is bailable," Kaithal's Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Birbhan said over the phone.

Cases have been lodged under the provisions of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act and other relevant provisions of the law for burning stubble, he said.

FIRs were registered recently for stubble-burning in some other districts also, including Panipat and Yamunanagar.

Haryana Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad on Sunday directed deputy commissioners to ensure stubble-burning incidents are effectively curtailed.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Punjab and Haryana governments over the non-prosecution of those found guilty of stubble-burning. It has summoned the chief secretaries of the both states to appear before it on October 23 for an explanation.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Maish pointed out "complete insensitivity" on the part of the two states, directing the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to take penal action against their government officials for the failure to take action against the violators.

Farmers set paddy residue ablaze to clear their fields to sow wheat, a Rabi crop, as the window between harvesting and sowing is very short.

Former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Congress general secretary and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja recently demanded that the government fix an MSP for stubble and buy it from farmers.