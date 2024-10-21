'Battle not finished': Amit Shah remembers fallen police personnel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, speaking on Police Commemoration Day on Monday, assured that the sacrifices of police personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty will not be forgotten and further committed to eradicating terrorism and drug trafficking from the country. "We (our security forces) have been able to control terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir over the past decade, but the battle is not finished. We are committed to completely eliminating terrorism, drug trafficking, and other anti-India activities," Shah stated while addressing a gathering of senior officers, retired personnel, and families of police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Union Home Minister then highlighted the staggering toll of police sacrifices, noting that 36,468 police personnel from various forces have lost their lives while serving to protect the country, and that is the reason our nation has been able to advance in its development.

He also mentioned that over 216 police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty in the past year.

Police Commemoration Day, observed annually on October 21, pays homage to police martyrs, with the main function held at the National Police Memorial, traditionally presided over by the Union Home Minister.

"Today we all have gathered to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the internal security of the country and the borders of the country... These soldiers are protecting the borders of the country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and from Kutch to Kibithu," Shah said.

"On 21 October 1959, 10 brave CRPF jawans sacrificed their lives for the country. Since that day, we have been celebrating 21 October as Police Commemoration Day every year. After becoming the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi decided that in honour of all the brave soldiers a Police Memorial be built in Delhi that would inspire the youth and the public of the nation," he added.

A joint parade of Central Armed Police Forces along with Delhi Police is also conducted to honour the fallen.

This day commemorates the brave sacrifice of ten policemen who laid down their lives in an ambush by heavily armed Chinese troops at Hot Springs, Ladakh, on October 21, 1959. It serves as a reminder of the courage exhibited by all martyrs who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

In recognition of their sacrifices and the crucial role police personnel play in preserving national security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the National Police Memorial (NPM) in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi, to the nation on Police Commemoration Day in 2018.

The memorial provides a sense of national identity, pride, unity of purpose, and common history for police forces, reinforcing their commitment to protect the nation even at the cost of their lives. It features a central sculpture, the 'Wall of Valour,' and a museum.

The central sculpture is a 30-foot-high granite monolith that symbolises the strength, resilience, and selfless service of police personnel. The Wall of Valour, where the names of martyrs are engraved, stands as a steadfast acknowledgment of their bravery and sacrifice since Independence. The museum is designed as a historical and evolving exhibition on policing in India.

The NPM serves as a site of pilgrimage and reverence for both police personnel and citizens alike. It is open to the public every day except Mondays. The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) organise band displays, parades, and retreat ceremonies at the NPM every Saturday and Sunday evening, starting one hour prior to sunset.