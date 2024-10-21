J&K terror attack: Vital infra targeted, Shah pledges action; key updates

At least six people, including a doctor and five migrant workers, were killed on Sunday (October 20) evening in a terrorist attack on a tunnel construction site along the Srinagar-Leh national highway in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

Several individuals injured in the attack have been taken to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) and the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Kangan. Critically wounded victims have been moved to SKIMS for urgent treatment.



The attackers opened fire on workers from a private company at the under-construction Z-Morh tunnel in the Gund area, which connects Gagangeer to Sonamarg in Central Kashmir. The police and Army have cordoned off the area in a bid to arrest the attackers, with security agencies reporting that the terrorists fired indiscriminately at those near the worksite.

Ganderbal terror attack: Latest updates

TRF claims responsibility for attack: The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack. Unconfirmed reports suggest that an INSAS rifle was left behind at the scene, raising suspicions that the terrorists may have fled or are hiding nearby. A large-scale search operation is underway, with the Assam Rifles, CRPF, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) involved. Senior police officers, including the Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP), are overseeing the efforts.

Terrorists identified: According to reports, authorities have identified two suspects in the attack: Hurera, reportedly returned from Pakistan, and Khubaib. Both are believed to be moving between Ganderbal and Harwan. Security forces remain on high alert as search operations continue.

'Terrorists will not be spared': Union Home Minister Amit Shah condemned the killings, calling the incident a "cowardly" act of terrorism. In a statement on social media, he vowed that those responsible will face severe retribution from the country's security forces.

Z-Morh tunnel strategically significant: The under construction tunnel is strategically important for defence. The tunnel will provide all-weather connectivity to people and the Indian Army in Ladakh. Heavy snowfall at Zojila often cuts off Ladakh from Kashmir. This disrupts the movement of forces, people and essential goods and services.

J&K's CM condemns attack: Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack, highlighting that the victims were engaged in a key infrastructure project crucial to the region's development.



'Terrorists targeted vital infra project': Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has strongly condemned the terrorist attack. In a post on social media, Gadkari described the attack as a "horrific terror attack on innocent laborers" who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project in the region. He expressed his deep sorrow over the incident and offered his tribute to the martyred labourers."



Priyanka Gandhi expresses deep grief: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her condolences to the bereaved families and called the attack a crime against humanity. She added that the entire nation stands united in the face of terrorism.



'Senseless act of violence': Peoples Democratic Party president and former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti said, “Unequivocally condemn this senseless act of violence against two labourers in Ganderbal. Deepest condolences to their families.”



Non-locals targeted in 'peaceful' area: Ganderbal district, long regarded as a peaceful area, has seen non-locals targeted for the first time in recent years. Gagangir is located in the Sonamarg area of the Ganderbal district.

'Attack took place in densely forested area': Inspector general of police VK Birdi said the victims were transported to the hospital after being fired upon by terrorists, but they succumbed to their injuries. “The incident took place in a densely forested area, but security forces swiftly reached the location and cordoned off the area,” he added.

Surge in attacks on migrant workers: Just a couple of days before the Gangagir terror attack, a bullet-riddled body of a 37-year-old labourer, Ashok Chauchan, from Bihar was recovered in Shopian district on October 18. Chauhan was shot dead by suspected terrorists in Sangam area of Anantnag. Previously, on April 17, a migrant worker from Bihar was killed by terrorists in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Separately, on February 7, Amritpal Singh, a labourer from Amritsar, was killed by terrorists in the old city area of Srinagar. Another non-local worker, Rohit Mashi, who was injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries three days later.