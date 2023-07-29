Home / India News / Shah hails Kalam, says nation advancing in space tech under PM's leadership

Shah hails Kalam, says nation advancing in space tech under PM's leadership

Addressing the launch event of the book "Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Memories Never Die," here, Shah hailed Kalam for his yeoman services to India's space technology

Press Trust of India Rameswaram(TN)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership the nation is making giant strides in space technology, a vision nurtured by iconic scientist and late President APJ Abdul Kalam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said here on Saturday.

Addressing the launch event of the book "Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, Memories Never Die," here, Shah hailed Kalam for his yeoman services to India's space technology.

Shah said, "Under PM Modi's leadership opportunities in space science for our students, youth and their startups are open. APJ Abdul Kalam's dream of achievements in space science will be accomplished by PM Modi's innovations and new initiatives. And I believe that India will lead the entire world in the field of space science."

Following the late former President's footsteps, under PM Modi's leadership, the nation launched 55 spacecraft missions, 50 launch vehicle missions and 11 student satellites, Shah noted.

A record 104 satellites were launched (PSLV-C37, Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) in a single flight and the re-entry (to earth's atmosphere) experiment of a satellite was also successfully completed, he outlined.

Amit Shah addressed a rally here on Friday and flagged off the state-wide padayatra 'En Mann En Makkal' (My Land, My People) of his party's state unit president K Annamalai. Rameswaram is the home town of the former President Abdul Kalam (1931--2015).

Tracing the life and times of the former President, Shah said Kalam, who began his life as a 'paper boy' delivering newspapers later himself made headlines through his work for the nation and eventually assumed the high office of the President of India.

Kalam demonstrated probity in public life by his action, and that explains people remembering him as 'people's president'.

He recalled that during Kalam's Presidency, when people who called on him once stayed in the Rashtrapati Bhavan for nine days, he remitted Rs 9.52 lakh to the government for their stay though they were state-guests as per protocol.

After a meeting with Field marshal Manekshaw, the late President showed his respect to such officials and the personnel of the Armed forces by arranging pending payout due to them with retrospective effect.

Hailing him for his humility, Shah said Kalam was the only person to enter the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President with just two suitcases and went home in exactly the same way after he demitted office.

Also Read

Abdul Kalam's 8th death anniversary: Remembering the Missile man of India

Apollo Proton Cancer Centre launches Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Therapy Bay

Aurangzeb Lane in Lutyens' Delhi renamed as APJ Abdul Kalam Lane: NDMC

S Korea shoppers stock up salt as Japan plans to releases Fukushima water

400,000 gallons of radioactive water leaked from US nuclear power plant

Relief, rescue work gains momentum in flood-affected areas of Telangana

Atishi pulls up top bureaucrat over delay in disbursal of flood relief sum

World looking at India as nursery of new possibilities: PM Narendra Modi

CBI takes over probe in case of sexual assault on 2 women by mob in Manipur

Chennai publisher held for alleged comments on judiciary over Manipur issue

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra ModiAbdul KalamBJP

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story