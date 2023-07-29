Home / India News / CBI takes over probe in case of sexual assault on 2 women by mob in Manipur

CBI takes over probe in case of sexual assault on 2 women by mob in Manipur

The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on a reference from the Union home ministry, the officials said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 1:10 PM IST
The CBI has taken over the investigation in a case of alleged sexual assault on two women by a mob in Manipur in May, officials said on Saturday.

A video purportedly shot on May 4, showing the two women being paraded naked, went viral earlier this month, resulting in a massive uproar across the country.

The CBI has taken over the FIR registered by the Manipur Police against unidentified people in accordance with its procedure.

Topics :ManipurCBIsexual assault against womenNortheast India

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 1:10 PM IST

