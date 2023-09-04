Home / India News / Shah, house panel on official language meet Prez Murmu; submit report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with the members of the committee of parliament on official language, on Monday called on President Murmu and handed over 12th volume of the report of panel to her

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Murmu's addresses nation

Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 10:51 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with the members of the committee of parliament on official language, on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu and handed over 12th volume of the report of the panel to her.

Since independence till 2014, nine volumes of report of the committee were submitted and since 2019, three volumes have been approved. These volumes have been prepared subject-wise and the theme of 12th volume is 'Simplification'.

"Today, called on Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu along with the members of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language and handed over the 12th volume of the report of the committee on official language to her. Also, discussed on making the official language more popular," Shah wrote on 'X' in Hindi.

Over 15 MPs and Union Ministers of State for Home Ajay Mishra and Nisith Pramanik were also present at the meeting.

The 12th volument of the report of the committee of parliament on official language was approved on August 4 at the 38th meeting of the panel.

At the August 4 meeting, Shah had said there can be no other favourable moment for the promotion of Indian languages as Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly presents Hindi and all other Indian languages on global platforms.

He said Hindi is not in competition with local languages and the nation will be empowered only by promoting all Indian languages.

The home minister said Prime Minister Modi has taken the initiative to start engineering and medical courses in 10 languages and soon these courses will be available in all Indian languages.

That moment will mark the beginning of the rise of local languages and official languages, he said.

The prime minister has never given a single speech in Parliament in English and the union ministers of the government also try to give speeches in Indian languages. This gives a lot of momentum to the movement of connecting different languages, he said.

Shah said acceptance of official language does not come from law or circular but from goodwill, inspiration and encouragement.

Topics :Amit ShahPresident of IndiaParliament

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

