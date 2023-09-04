G20 Summit: Sculpture of Lord Ganesha unveiled as part of beautification

People travelling from the Delhi airport will be able to see a life-size sculpture of Lord Ganesha that was unveiled here on Monday by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Lt Governor V K Saxena as part of the beautification work for the G20 Summit, Raj Niwas officials said.

Gadkari appreciated the efforts to beautify the tri-junction in front of the Dhaula Kuan Metro Station on NH-48 which is crossed by lakhs of travellers every day and said it was an appropriate location for installing the sculpture.

He congratulated the workers, officers and all others involved in the upgradation of the stretch of the road from Dhaula Kuan to IGI Airport.

Named 'Vighnaharta' The sculpture will be visible to travellers to and from the IGI Airport, Gurgaon, Janakpuri, Delhi Cantonment and Dwarka.

"Undertaken as a part of the larger exercise of beautifying and aesthetically upgrading the city in the run-up to the G-20 Summit, this life-size sculpture of 117x54x32 inch dimension has been sculpted by noted sculptor from Odisha, Dhruba Charan Swain," the official said.

This statue was procured after the Delhi L-G visited Odisha in June. There he scouted for and picked sculptures that include the 'Vighnaharta', the 'Yakshinis' installed at the Ulanbatar Marg and the Yakshini Chowk and the 'Konark Wheel' installed at Delhi Gate.