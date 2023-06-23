Home / India News / Shah lays foundation of forensic laboratory, inaugurates multiple projects

Shah lays foundation of forensic laboratory, inaugurates multiple projects

Additionally, the number of degree colleges and engineering colleges has risen from 96 to 147, with the inclusion of an IIT and an IIM in Jammu

Press Trust of India Jammu
Amit Shah (Photo: Twitter @AmitShah)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday laid the foundation stone of a central forensic science laboratory in Samba and inaugurated several development projects in Jammu.

Addressing an event here, Shah highlighted the progress being made in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He listed various projects being implemented in the region.

These include the forensic science laboratory in Samba having a budget of Rs 100 crore, 41 water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Ramban and Kishtwar with a combined cost of Rs 157.47 crore, a multi-storey parking facility at the Doda bus stand at a cost of Rs 32.46 crore, a bone and joint hospital in Bakshi Nagar (Rs 40.86 crore), a grid station (Rs 17.77 crore), and the upgradation of the road from Dogra Chowk to KC Chowk with an investment of Rs 25 crore.

Shah also released a book highlighting the achievement of the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Jammu and Kashmir, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is progressing on the path of development, and a new Jammu and Kashmir is taking shape," he said.

Shah appreciated the initiatives to promote industrial growth and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir through policies on industries, films, homestays and houseboats.

These efforts have resulted in increased investments in the region, accompanied by a continuous rise in tourist footfalls, he said.

He announced the successful distribution of "Golden Health" cards which are benefiting approximately 97 lakh people.

In the past nine years, nine new medical colleges and 15 nursing colleges have been established, significantly expanding medical education, he said.

Additionally, the number of degree colleges and engineering colleges has risen from 96 to 147, with the inclusion of an IIT and an IIM in Jammu.

Topics :Amit ShahJammuJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

