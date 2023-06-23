Late southwest monsoon pulls down urad, arhar, soybean, paddy sowing

Traders and market sources said that till the ideal sowing window is within reach, any delay in planting crops may not cause a big impact in the per hectare yields.

Sowing of kharif crops continued to remain below par due to the slow progress of the southwest monsoon. As a result, acreage under key pulses, such as urad, arhar, soybean in oilseeds and rice in cereals, saw a drop till the week ended June 23.