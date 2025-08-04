Shibu Soren death updates: PM Modi visits Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to pay homage to Shibu Soren

Founder of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren passed away at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi on Monday (August 4, 2025) morning. He was popularly known as ‘Dishom Guru or Guruji’.

Soren had been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital for over a month due to a kidney-related issue.