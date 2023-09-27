Shift in leadership landscape? Non-govt chiefs at financial regulators

In the list of 10 key regulatory institutions in India, a development has emerged. For the first time in 20 years, two chairpersons, both in the financial sector – namely the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) – are simultaneously not from the government. However, it is early to say whether this trend will continue.

This list gains significance amid reports that the next chief of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) might be from the private sector.



An assessment of the recruitment for the chairperson's post reveals no distinctive preference for government officers, either serving or retired, with the exception of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

For four institutions – Trai, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) – serving and retired government officers are included in the zone of consideration. However, even for them no preference is indicated between experts and government officers in the choice to be made. In five other institutions, the recruitment condition makes no mention of government officers, opening the door, in principle, for individuals from various sectors to join at the top post within the current framework.



Yet, as the list illustrates, eight regulatory bodies are currently led by government officers, predominantly from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). (This enumeration excludes periods when the top position was held on an officiating basis.)





Regulator Rules for appointment Remarks In place Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India Persons of ability, integrity and standing, who have shown capacity in dealing with problems relating to insolvency or bankruptcy and have special knowledge No mention of serving or retired GOI officers Ravi Mittal, IAS Food Safety & Standards Authority of India From amongst the persons of eminence in the field of food science or from…administration who have been associated with the subject and is either holding or has held the position of not below the rank of secretary to the govt Choices includes serving and retired GOI officers G Kamala Vardhana Rao, IAS Petroleum and Natural Gas Board In the service of the central govt, a state govt or an undertaking… owned or controlled by the central govt or a state govt or from any other non-governmental or corporate body Clear preference for govt officials Anil Jain, IAS Central Electricity Regulatory Commission Persons having adequate knowledge of, or experience in, or shown capacity in, dealing with problems relating to engineering, law, economics, commerce, finance or, management…or a judge Choices include serving and retired GOI officers Jishnu Barua, IAS Competition Commission of India Chairperson and every other member shall be a person of ability… special knowledge of, and such professional experience of not less than 15 years in, international trade, economics, etc… including competition law and policy No mention for serving or retired GOI officers Ravneet Kaur, IAS Airports Economic Regulatory Authority From amongst the persons of ability…having adequate knowledge of & professional experience in aviation, economics…if from within govt, not below the rank of secretary or additional secretary Choices includes serving or retired GOI officers BS Bhullar, IAS Telecom Regulatory Authority of India …shall be appointed by the central govt from amongst persons who have special knowledge of, and professional experience in, telecommunication, industry, finance, accountancy, law etc Choices includes serving or retired GOI officers PD Vaghela, IAS Securities and Exchange Board of India …shall be persons of ability, integrity and standing who have shown capacity in dealing with problems relating to securities market or have special knowledge or experience of law, finance, economics, accountancy, administration etc No mention of serving or retired GOI officers Madhabi Puri Buch, non-IAS Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority From amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing and having knowledge and experience in economics or finance or law with at least one person from each discipline No mention of serving or retired GOI officers Deepak Mohanty, non-IAS Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India From amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing who have knowledge or experience in life insurance, general insurance, actuarial science, finance, economics, law, accountancy, administration or any other discipline No mention of serving or retired GOI officers Debasish Panda, IAS Notably, Sebi and PFRDA have seen non-government officers assume top leadership roles before, with both experiencing this three times, including the present appointments.