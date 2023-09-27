Shift in leadership landscape? Non-govt chiefs at financial regulators

|
Regulator
|
Rules for appointment
|
Remarks
|
In place
|
Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India
|
Persons of ability, integrity and standing, who have shown capacity in dealing with problems relating to insolvency or bankruptcy and have special knowledge
|
No mention of serving or retired GOI officers
|
Ravi Mittal, IAS
|
Food Safety & Standards Authority of India
|
From amongst the persons of eminence in the field of food science or from…administration who have been associated with the subject and is either holding or has held the position of not below the rank of secretary to the govt
|
Choices includes serving and retired GOI officers
|
G Kamala Vardhana Rao, IAS
|
Petroleum and Natural Gas Board
|
In the service of the central govt, a state govt or an undertaking… owned or controlled by the central govt or a state govt or from any other non-governmental or corporate body
|
Clear preference for govt officials
|
Anil Jain, IAS
|
Central Electricity Regulatory Commission
|
Persons having adequate knowledge of, or experience in, or shown capacity in, dealing with problems relating to engineering, law, economics, commerce, finance or, management…or a judge
|
Choices include serving and retired GOI officers
|
Jishnu Barua, IAS
|
Competition Commission of India
|
Chairperson and every other member shall be a person of ability… special knowledge of, and such professional experience of not less than 15 years in, international trade, economics, etc… including competition law and policy
|
No mention for serving or retired GOI officers
|
Ravneet Kaur, IAS
|
Airports Economic Regulatory Authority
|
From amongst the persons of ability…having adequate knowledge of & professional experience in aviation, economics…if from within govt, not below the rank of secretary or additional secretary
|
Choices includes serving or retired GOI officers
|
BS Bhullar, IAS
|
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India
|
…shall be appointed by the central govt from amongst persons who have special knowledge of, and professional experience in, telecommunication, industry, finance, accountancy, law etc
|
Choices includes serving or retired GOI officers
|
PD Vaghela, IAS
|
Securities and Exchange Board of India
|
…shall be persons of ability, integrity and standing who have shown capacity in dealing with problems relating to securities market or have special knowledge or experience of law, finance, economics, accountancy, administration etc
|
No mention of serving or retired GOI officers
|
Madhabi Puri Buch, non-IAS
|
Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority
|
From amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing and having knowledge and experience in economics or finance or law with at least one person from each discipline
|
No mention of serving or retired GOI officers
|
Deepak Mohanty, non-IAS
|
Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India
|
From amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing who have knowledge or experience in life insurance, general insurance, actuarial science, finance, economics, law, accountancy, administration or any other discipline
|
No mention of serving or retired GOI officers
|
Debasish Panda, IAS
Note: Since the RBI Act is much older, it has been kept out of this list
