Home / India News / Shift in leadership landscape? Non-govt chiefs at financial regulators

Shift in leadership landscape? Non-govt chiefs at financial regulators

Will more regulators such as Trai follow suit?

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
Premium
Representative Image

4 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In the list of 10 key regulatory institutions in India, a development has emerged. For the first time in 20 years, two chairpersons, both in the financial sector – namely the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) – are simultaneously not from the government. However, it is early to say whether this trend will continue.

This list gains significance amid reports that the next chief of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) might be from the private sector.

An assessment of the recruitment for the chairperson's post reveals no distinctive preference for government officers, either serving or retired, with the exception of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board.

For four institutions – Trai, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) – serving and retired government officers are included in the zone of consideration. However, even for them no preference is indicated between experts and government officers in the choice to be made. In five other institutions, the recruitment condition makes no mention of government officers, opening the door, in principle, for individuals from various sectors to join at the top post within the current framework.

Yet, as the list illustrates, eight regulatory bodies are currently led by government officers, predominantly from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS). (This enumeration excludes periods when the top position was held on an officiating basis.)

Notably, Sebi and PFRDA have seen non-government officers assume top leadership roles before, with both experiencing this three times, including the present appointments.

Regulator

Rules for appointment

Remarks

In place

Insolvency & Bankruptcy Board of India

Persons of ability, integrity and standing, who have shown capacity in dealing with problems relating to insolvency or bankruptcy and have special knowledge

No mention of serving or retired GOI officers

Ravi Mittal, IAS

 

Food Safety & Standards Authority of India

From amongst the persons of eminence in the field of food science or from…administration who have been associated with the subject and is either holding or has held the position of not below the rank of secretary to the govt

Choices includes serving and retired GOI officers

G Kamala Vardhana Rao, IAS

Petroleum and Natural Gas Board

In the service of the central govt, a state govt or an undertaking… owned or controlled by the central govt or a state govt or from any other non-governmental or corporate body

Clear preference for govt officials

Anil Jain, IAS

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission

Persons having adequate knowledge of, or experience in, or shown capacity in, dealing with problems relating to engineering, law, economics, commerce, finance or, management…or a judge

Choices include serving and retired GOI officers

Jishnu Barua, IAS

Competition Commission of India

Chairperson and every other member shall be a person of ability… special knowledge of, and such professional experience of not less than 15 years in, international trade, economics, etc… including competition law and policy

No mention for serving or retired GOI officers

Ravneet Kaur, IAS

Airports Economic Regulatory Authority

From amongst the persons of ability…having adequate knowledge of & professional experience in aviation, economics…if from within govt, not below the rank of secretary or additional secretary

Choices includes serving or retired GOI officers

BS Bhullar, IAS

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India

…shall be appointed by the central govt from amongst persons who have special knowledge of, and professional experience in, telecommunication, industry, finance, accountancy, law etc

Choices includes serving or retired GOI officers

PD Vaghela, IAS

Securities and Exchange Board of India

…shall be persons of ability, integrity and standing who have shown capacity in dealing with problems relating to securities market or have special knowledge or experience of law, finance, economics, accountancy, administration etc

No mention of serving or retired GOI officers

Madhabi Puri Buch, non-IAS

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority

From amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing and having knowledge and experience in economics or finance or law with at least one person from each discipline

No mention of serving or retired GOI officers

Deepak Mohanty, non-IAS

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

From amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing who have knowledge or experience in life insurance, general insurance, actuarial science, finance, economics, law, accountancy, administration or any other discipline

No mention of serving or retired GOI officers

Debasish Panda, IAS


Note: Since the RBI Act is much older, it has been kept out of this list


Also Read

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Independent body, risk-based framework: TRAI suggests regulations for AI

Cable cos seek autonomy in pricing; IB ministry forwards request to Trai

FSSAI's proposed label norms unfair to traditional Indian food items: MSMEs

FSSAI set to meet international regulators on food safety system

Played last bet of 'false' hope: Kamal Nath on BJP's 2nd list of candidates

MP election 2023: BJP releases second list, 3 union ministers to contest

Manipur govt declares entire state 'disturbed area' amid ongoing violence

PM Modi releases 4 books showcasing success of India's G20 Presidency

Rekhta Foundation, British Council foster cross-cultural poetry parallels

Topics :SEBITRAI PFRDAFSSAI

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: Report

Cipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shattered

Pak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: Poll

Angel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares

Next Story