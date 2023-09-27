The Manipur government on Wednesday declared the entire state a "disturbed area" in light of the prevailing law and order situation.

According to the state government's notification, the entire state, except for 19 specific police station areas, was declared a "disturbed area" under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The government is of the opinion that the "violent activities of various extremist/insurgent groups warrant the use of the Armed Forces in aid of civil administration in the entire state of Manipur," the notification said.

It further stated that in view of the "overall law and order situation in the state and the capability of the state machinery, the state government has decided to maintain the status quo on the present disturbed area status" ...for a period of six months.

Manipur Boils All Over Again

On Tuesday, the state capital Imphal saw massive protest rallies by student groups against the kidnapping and killing of two Meitei students.

The fresh round of protests started on Tuesday after visuals of the students' bodies emerged online. The protesters also clashed with the Rapid Action Force (RAF), leaving at least 45 protesters injured, reported news agency PTI.

The students, Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17), had been missing since July. One of the two photos that emerged now purportedly showed the students with two armed men and the other was of two bodies.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh assured the people of the state that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators.

The case of the killing of the two youths has now been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Opposition Slams Centre Over Manipur Violence

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government over the ongoing tensions and violence in Manipur, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the northeastern state has been turned into a "battlefield."

"For 147 days, people of Manipur are suffering, but Prime Minister Modi does not have time to visit the state… The horrific images of students being targeted in this violence have once again shocked the entire nation. It is now apparent that violence against women and children was weaponised in this strife," Kharge wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



He also blamed the saffron party for the violence and called Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh "incompetent" and urged Prime Minister Modi to sack him.

"This would be the first step to control any further turmoil," he said.