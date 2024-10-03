Shivneri Sundari: Maharashtra transport plan slammed for objectifying women

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation’s (MSRTC) recent decision to introduce female bus attendants, termed ‘Shivneri Sundari’, on e-Shivneri buses travelling between Pune and Mumbai, has triggered widespread criticism. The initiative, aimed at offering airline-style hospitality services onboard, has been labelled as ‘regressive’ and ‘objectifying women’ by several passengers, activists, and political leaders. Many argue that the state-run transport utility should focus on improving its essential services instead of implementing such policies, reported The Indian Express.

The controversial move was announced after Bharat Gogavale, the newly appointed chairperson of MSRTC, presided over the 304th board meeting where the introduction of female attendants in Shivneri buses was discussed and approved. The corporation, inspired by the hospitality services offered by airlines, plans to employ female attendants without imposing any additional surcharge on passengers. Following the announcement, MSRTC’s official X handle posted an image of a female staff member to promote the initiative.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the decision has faced backlash, with critics questioning its relevance amid other pressing issues that plague the MSRTC. Many passengers have voiced their difference in opinion, calling it a misguided effort that undermines women’s empowerment.

Abhijit Bhosle, MSRTC’s public relations officer, clarified that the project is still in its preliminary stages, and recruitment of the female attendants is yet to commence. “The tender process will soon begin, focusing on the hospitality management sector. These attendants will accompany passengers on Shivneri buses,” Bhosle said.

Public criticism of the move



Despite MSRTC officials portraying the initiative as a progressive step, passengers and social commentators expressed strong opposition. A Pune-based IT professional, waiting at Shivajinagar bus terminal to travel to Goregaon, Mumbai, criticised the move as regressive. “Decisions like this take us backward in the fight for women’s rights. They’re assigning women roles where they’re expected to serve food. If they want to implement such a policy, there should be no gender-specific roles,” she said speaking to The Indian Express.

She pointed out that MSRTC should prioritise fixing deteriorating buses and addressing operational inefficiencies, instead of focusing on superficial changes. “The women’s reservation in state buses is commendable, but diverting attention from critical service issues like poor maintenance is counterproductive,” she said.



More From This Section

Anand, a Pune resident working at Persistent Systems, shared similar sentiments. He criticised the name ‘Shivneri Sundari’, calling it “demeaning and objectionable”. He also raised concerns about the safety of female attendants, especially in rural areas such as Nanded and Gadchiroli, where buses often face operational challenges, particularly during monsoons. “Rather than introducing cosmetic changes, the MSRTC should address pressing issues like leaking roofs and impassable roads,” he said.

Political leaders and experts join the opposition



Opposition leaders have also weighed in on the controversy. Rohit Pawar, MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed (Nationalist Congress Party - Sharad Pawar faction), took to social media to voice his disapproval. On X (formerly Twitter), he stated, “The priorities a government sets reflect its attitude and wisdom. Today…there is a need to focus on improving the condition of ST buses, providing better infrastructure to both ST employees and passengers to enhance their lives. However, instead of addressing these pressing issues, the newly appointed chairman…is introducing schemes like Shivneri Sundari,” he said.

Urban transport experts echoed Pawar’s concerns. Bhaumik Gowande, an urban transport planner, lambasted the government’s decision as ‘unbelievable and regressive’. “Unbelievable & Regressive. In 2024, Maharashtra Govt thinks its okay to reduce women to Shivneri Sundari? I’ve done 500+ trips, absolutely no need for this. My school friend, an air stewardess, faces stalking…will Maha gov guarantee the safety of hostesses on buses?” Gowande asked.

MSRTC defends its move amid growing criticism

In response to the growing criticism, MSRTC’s Bhosle defended the initiative, describing the backlash as exaggerated. He insisted that people support the idea and that it’s just one of several decisions made during the 304th meeting. “While there is some opposition, we believe people will eventually appreciate this move. At the same time, we are also committed to improving the infrastructure of our buses,” Bhosle said.

According to Bhosle, MSRTC operates 100 Shivneri buses, with 75 of them running under the Pune division. The exact timeline for the launch of the hospitality service remains unannounced, though the corporation assured that implementation would begin soon.