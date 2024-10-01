Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Politics / Communal elements trying to erase Koregaon's history of sacrifice: Sharad

Communal elements trying to erase Koregaon's history of sacrifice: Sharad

Pawar claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a threat to society and the thought in the latter's mind was detrimental to equality

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President
Violence broke out a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was organised on December 31, 2017 in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar has said the history of Koregaon Bhima, located in Maharashtra's Pune district, is of sacrifices made by people but some communal elements are trying to wipe it out.

Violence broke out a day after the Elgar Parishad conclave was organised on December 31, 2017 in Pune to commemorate the 1818 Koregaon Bhima battle in which a British army comprising Dalits defeated the Peshwas.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Maharashtra government set up the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission in February 2018 under former high court Chief Justice JN Patel to conduct a probe into the violence.

Speaking on Monday at a function where advocate Rahul Makhare, who is representing some of the witnesses before the commission, joined the NCP (SP), Pawar said the violence caused restlessness in the state and the country.

"One day, I received summons to be present before the commission. During the cross-examination, some people attempted to force me to say certain things. The history of Koregaon Bhima is a history of people who sacrificed their lives. But some communal elements are trying to wipe out that history," he claimed.

"Some youth took the initiative and brought truth before society. Makhare is among them," the former state chief minister added.

Pawar claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a threat to society and the thought in the latter's mind was "detrimental to equality".

More From This Section

Congress slams govt on job claims, says 2014-2024 saw 'jobloss growth'

Money makers: 52% of Haryana Assembly poll candidates are crorepatis

Nobody got govt jobs without bribe in Cong tenure: Assam CM Sarma

Israel's Netanyahu biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler: Mehbooba Mufti

Exploring legal options on BJP MLA's claim on toppling govt: Shivakumar

"Today, the rulers are trying to pose a threat to the Constitution given to us by Babasaheb Ambedkar," the former Union minister said, adding it was leaders from the BJP who claimed their party would change the Constitution if it got 400 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

India remains free of instability, which has plagued neighbouring countries, because of the Constitution and all credit for it goes to Babasaheb Ambedkar, Pawar asserted.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

MVA to meet on Sep 30, Oct 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Nana Patole

MVA seat sharing talks to conclude in 10 days; have to form govt: Pawar

Talks on MVA's CM face can happen later, dislodging Mahayuti 1st task: Raut

Number game in MVA post-polls to decide CM: Sharad Pawar says no tussle

Poll-bound Maharashtra pushes 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' deadline to Sept 30

Topics :Sharad PawarBhima Koregaon violenceNCPMaharashtra

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story