Maha govt okays houses for slum project-hit people on Mumbai salt pan land

Maharashtra cabinet on Monday approved the utilisation of 255 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai to develop houses for slum rehabilitation project-hit people, assigning the implementation responsibility to Adani group's Dharavi Slum Redevelopment Project. The state government had written to the Centre to transfer the salt pan land in Mumbai on lease. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The salt pan land utilisation decision also covers the beneficiaries of affordable housing and similar schemes. The Adani group-controlled Dharavi Redevelopment Project will be responsible for implementing this decision (to develop houses for slum rehabilitation project-affected people), the government stated after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired the cabinet meeting.

The 255.9 acres of salt pan land to be acquired include 120.5 acres in mauje Kanjur, 76.9 acres in Kanjur and Bhandup and 58.5 acres in mauje Mulund.

According to the government, the additional chief secretary of the state housing department is designated to sign an agreement with the Union government for the land lease transfer.

The cost of rehabilitating people living on saltpan land will be borne by a special purpose vehicle (SPV).

Earlier this month, the Centre approved the transfer of 255.9 acres of salt pan land in Mumbai to the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between Adani Realty Group and the Maharashtra government, for building rental housing for slum dwellers.

The Cabinet also approved a state ports development department's proposal to appoint JSW Infrastructure as the developer for the Murbe multipurpose port, with an estimated cost of Rs 4,259 crore, in neighbouring Palghar district for which a detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared.

The port is expected to become an all-weather operational facility, focusing on handling bulk dry cargo and captive cargo.

Additionally, the state cabinet approved the Urban Development Department's proposal to provide an interest-free loan of Rs 1,354 crore to MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) for the proposed tunnel road construction connecting Orange Gate in Mazgaon and Marine Drive.

The state government will bear the land acquisition expenditure estimated to be Rs 433 crore and provide the fund to MMRDA.

The council of ministers also accepted a revised proposal of Rs 12,200 crore for the Thane Ring Metro project.

The proposed 29-km Thane metro loop would be 29 km long and have 20 stations on the surface and two underground.

In a major boost to urban transport, the government cleared a proposal for constructing a tunnel between Thane and Borivli (Mumbai). The project entails developing a six-lane twin tunnel spanning 11.85 km with an estimated cost of Rs 18,838 crore, the release stated.

The government also gave its nod to the Animal Husbandry Department's proposal to provide a daily Rs 50 subsidy per animal to gaushala (cow shelter) operators, whose functioning will be monitored by the Maharashtra Cow Shelter Commissionerate.

The population of indigenous cows fell by 20.69 per cent to 46,13,632 in the 2019 Census.

The Cabinet has decided to allot three land parcels totalling 37 acres to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to set up national centres of excellence.

These facilities will come up in Malad (Mumbai), Akurli (Navi Mumbai), and Vadhavan (Palghar) on leased land with an annual rent of Rs 1 for the next 30 years, the statement said.