Shortage of drugs at Delhi govt hospitals to be addressed: Health minister

Any shortage of medicines or other deficiencies at Delhi government-run hospitals will be addressed, Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Friday.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said he held a meeting with top officials of all the hospitals under the city government to ensure the health system under the Arvind Kejriwal government runs smoothly and free medicines are available to all.

In a post on X, the minister said he was informed about the availability of medicines and other issues at the hospitals.

"The shortage of medicines and other deficiencies at the hospitals will be rectified," he said in his post.

Earlier in the day, in another post on X, he wrote, "Held a meeting with the CDMOs of all the health departments on 27.2.2024 on Tuesday, it came to light that tests were not conducted in most of the mohalla clinics in February.

"Instructions have been issued to make alternative arrangements to ensure that free tests should continue. Otherwise, the problems of poor people will increase further," he said.