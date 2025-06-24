Home / India News / Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission eyes June 25 launch after many delays

Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission eyes June 25 launch after many delays

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to become India's second astronaut in space after Rakesh Sharma

Axiom 4 mission, Ax-4 mission, Ax4 mission, Axiom, Axiom Space, Axiom 4, Ax4, Ax-4, Shubhanshu Shukla
Axiom Mission 4 crew from left to right: Tibor Kapu of Hungary, ISRO astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, and ESA astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski of Poland. | Photo: SpaceX
Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After multiple delays and technical snags, Indian Air Force pilot Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is finally set to launch into space aboard the Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS) early Wednesday morning (India time). Nasa, Axiom Space, and SpaceX confirmed the new launch window at 12:01 pm IST on June 25 from Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Centre, Florida.
 
This will mark India’s return to human spaceflight after more than four decades, since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma flew on a Soviet mission in 1984. Shukla’s maiden flight aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will make him the second Indian in space.

Reasons for the series of delays of Axiom-4

The Axiom-4 launch has been put-off multiple times since its original launch date of May 29. This has been due to Florida’s unpredictable weather, as well as technical issues both on the Falcon-9 rocket and the ISS. Initial delays came from oxidiser leaks and thruster issues on the Falcon-9, prompting concerns from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). Insisting on a full-scale repair rather than a temporary fix, Isro’s 13-member team at Kennedy Space Centre pushed for rectifications, which SpaceX completed to their satisfaction. 
 
Later, complications arose aboard the ISS itself, where Nasa engineers detected a pressure anomaly on the ageing Russian module. These were addressed to prevent placing extra burden on the station’s current seven-member crew, especially with the arrival of four more astronauts.
 
Nasa has now cleared the launch for June 25, with docking scheduled for 4:30 pm IST on June 26, subject to favourable weather conditions.

India’s costliest space seat yet

The Axiom-4 mission, a commercial initiative operated by Houston-based Axiom Space, includes astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland, and the US. Group Captain Shukla will serve as the pilot under mission commander Dr Peggy Whitson who is a veteran Nasa astronaut and the most experienced American in space with 675 days logged.
 
Polish engineer Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungarian biophysicist Tibor Kapu will serve as mission specialists. The team will spend roughly two weeks aboard the ISS conducting over 60 scientific experiments, including seven proposed by Indian researchers. Shukla will also participate in a live outreach session from the orbit. 
 
India is believed to have paid approximately ₹550 crore for Shukla’s seat, one of the most expensive ever for a commercial spaceflight. The mission has been informally named Akash Ganga.
 
Group Captain Shukla is currently under quarantine and medically cleared for the journey. If launched as scheduled, his flight will be a historic step forward for India's ambitions in space exploration.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MSRTC's accumulated losses rise to ₹10,324 cr in FY24, reveals white paper

Biggest govt staff relocation begins at new Central Vista buildings

Haryana to install tracking devices in all public transport vehicles

DRI busts gold melting unit in Mumbai, seizes gold worth ₹9 crore

Harsh climate claims over 2,000 lives in India in 2024: WMO climate report

Topics :ISROBS Web ReportsIndia space missionspaceNASAIsro projectsSpaceX

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 7:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story