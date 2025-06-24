Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 mission eyes June 25 launch after many delays

This will mark India’s return to human spaceflight after more than four decades, since Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma flew on a Soviet mission in 1984. Shukla’s maiden flight aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft will make him the second Indian in space.

The Axiom-4 launch has been put-off multiple times since its original launch date of May 29. This has been due to Florida’s unpredictable weather, as well as technical issues both on the Falcon-9 rocket and the ISS. Initial delays came from oxidiser leaks and thruster issues on the Falcon-9, prompting concerns from the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). Insisting on a full-scale repair rather than a temporary fix, Isro’s 13-member team at Kennedy Space Centre pushed for rectifications, which SpaceX completed to their satisfaction.

Later, complications arose aboard the ISS itself, where Nasa engineers detected a pressure anomaly on the ageing Russian module. These were addressed to prevent placing extra burden on the station’s current seven-member crew, especially with the arrival of four more astronauts.

Nasa has now cleared the launch for June 25, with docking scheduled for 4:30 pm IST on June 26, subject to favourable weather conditions.

India’s costliest space seat yet

The Axiom-4 mission, a commercial initiative operated by Houston-based Axiom Space, includes astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland, and the US. Group Captain Shukla will serve as the pilot under mission commander Dr Peggy Whitson who is a veteran Nasa astronaut and the most experienced American in space with 675 days logged.