Axiom-4 launch with India's Shubhanshu Shukla delayed over ISS leak

Axiom-4 launch with India's Shubhanshu Shukla delayed over ISS leak

Axiom Mission 4, carrying Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, has been delayed as Nasa and Roscosmos investigate a pressure anomaly in the ISS's Zvezda service module

Axiom-4 mission crew members

Nasa said it is working closely with Roscosmos to investigate a “new pressure signature” in the aft section of the Zvezda service module, part of the Russian segment of the ISS.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) and its Russian counterpart Roscosmos on Thursday postponed the launch of Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which includes Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla. The decision follows the detection of a pressure anomaly aboard the International Space Station (ISS).
 
In a statement, Nasa said it is working closely with Roscosmos to investigate a “new pressure signature” in the aft section of the Zvezda service module, part of the Russian segment of the ISS. The issue emerged after recent repairs were conducted on the module.
 

Module sealed, but further tests needed 

“Cosmonauts aboard the space station recently performed inspections of the pressurised module’s interior surfaces, sealed some additional areas of interest, and measured the current leak rate. Following this effort, the segment now is holding pressure,” Nasa stated.

However, the agency added that the delay would allow further assessment and potential troubleshooting before proceeding with the launch.
 
No revised launch date has been confirmed yet. Nasa said it will share an updated schedule once available.
 
The delay follows a separate postponement the previous day due to a technical issue with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Shubhanshu Shukla joins diverse international crew 

The Axiom-4 mission will be led by former Nasa astronaut Peggy Whitson, now serving as director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space. Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, affiliated with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro), is the mission’s pilot.
 
Shukla will fly alongside two mission specialists: Sławosz Uzna?"ski-Wiśniewski from Poland, representing the European Space Agency, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary.
 
The crew is slated to launch aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, mounted on a Falcon 9 rocket, from Launch Complex 39A at Nasa’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
 

Commercial spaceflight milestone for India 

This mission marks the fourth private astronaut flight to the ISS under the Axiom Space programme. It also underscores India’s growing presence in the global spaceflight ecosystem, with Shukla’s inclusion drawing significant attention from the domestic space community.
 
Axiom-4 is part of the company’s broader goal to expand commercial spaceflight opportunities and support long-duration research aboard the ISS, paving the way for future low-Earth orbit platforms.
 

