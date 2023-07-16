Home / India News / Shut due to flooding, Chandrawal water treatment plant back at work

Shut due to flooding, Chandrawal water treatment plant back at work

The Okhla plant had been started on Friday after a raging Yamuna showed signs of calming down

Press Trust of India New Delhi
According to officials, the Yamuna's water level declined to 205.98 metres by 9 am on Sunday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2023 | 9:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Chandrawal Water treatment plant one of the three shut since flooding has started.

The Okhla plant had been started on Friday after a raging Yamuna showed signs of calming down.

"Chandrawal water treatment plant has also started," Kejriwal tweeted on Sunday.

According to officials, the Yamuna's water level declined to 205.98 metres by 9 am on Sunday from its peak of 208.66 metres at 8 pm on Thursday.

The decline in the water level is in large part attributable to the decreasing flow from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana's Yamunanagar over the last two days.

The water level of the Yamuna, however, is still above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

The normal water supply in the city, which was affected due to flooding in water treatment plants, is likely to be normalised on Sunday.

The chief minister had earlier said that water treatment plants at Wazirabad and Chandrawal will be started by Sunday.

Also Read

Yamuna River reaches record high: Here's how to check water levels online

Yamuna flood: Water supply to be hit in Delhi as treatment plant closes

Closed water treatment plants to resume when Yamuna reaches 207.7 mtrs

Yamuna flows at a record level; water spills out on some roads in Delhi

Traffic advisory issued as Yamuna water rises to a record level in Delhi

Yamuna's water level drops to 206.02 mt, waterlogging situation improves

Top headlines: Twitter cash flow negative; traffic advisory issued in Delhi

Defence firm Naval Group welcomes extension of India-France partnership

As Yamuna overflows, NDRF carries out rescue operation in Pragati Maidan

5 Kanwariayas electrocuted to death, 5 others injured in UP's Meerut

Topics :DelhiWater treatmentYamuna river

First Published: Jul 16 2023 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story