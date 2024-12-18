Director Atlee confirms 'bang-on' collab with Salman Khan for his next

After Jawan's historic box office success, filmmaker Atlee is ready for his next big project, which he has tentatively named A6. The director has revealed that Salman Khan will lead the movie and hinted at a "bang-on" announcement coming shortly.

According to reports, Atlee is attempting to pull off a casting coup by enlisting either Rajinikanth or Kamal Haasan to produce one of the most spectacular films in Indian cinema history.

Atlee is now working on his first film, Baby John, which is set to release in theatres around Christmas 2024. Varun Dhawan, the film's main lead, and Atlee's production partner Murad Khetani joined him for a masterclass discussion with Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is preparing for the release of his next movie, Sikandar, which also features Rashmika Mandanna. The film, directed by AR Murugadoss, is scheduled for release on Eid 2025.

Atlee on his next with Salman Khan

Action movie fans are anticipating Atlee and Salman Khan's project, which is tentatively titled A6. The picture takes a lot of time and effort, the director stated in an interview. But the script is nearly complete, and they will shortly begin the preparation phase. The director has hinted at this with a stunning revelation.

The director of Jawan further stated in this entertainment news that Salman will be in the film and that it will surprise everyone. He stated, "And I am not being pompous, but it’s going to be the proudest film of our country. We want a lot of blessings; just pray for us. The casting is on the edge and it’s going to happen in a few weeks. We will have the best announcement coming soon to you all."

Atlee on his current project, Baby John

Regarding Baby John, it will be released in theatres on December 25, 2024, and stars Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi. Varun Dhawan, the lead actor of Baby John, couldn’t hold back from sharing his views about A6.

More From This Section

He stated, “It’s going to be out of this world; people don’t know what’s going to hit them. I have heard and seen a little bit of visualisation. It’s unbelievable what he is putting together. He is working relentlessly, quietly and humbly."

As fans eagerly await Atlee's idea for what he calls the "proudest film of our country," the expectation for A6 has only increased. As a Christmas release, Baby John is creating a lot of hype among viewers who are interested in learning more about how it relates to Atlee's film universe.

About Filmmaker Atlee

Atlee is an Indian director who made his Hindi film debut with Jawan in 2023 starring Shah Rukh Khan and gained immense popularity since then. He is now working on his second Bollywood project, Baby John, which is a Tamil film version of Theri starring Thalapathy Vijay. Starring in Atlee's Baby John are Wamiqa Gabbi, Keethy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Varun Dhawan. On December 25, the movie is scheduled to be released.