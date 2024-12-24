From Ankur to Zubeidaa: Celebrating Shyam Benegal with 7 most iconic films

Filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away on Monday night in Mumbai at the age of 90 from chronic kidney illness. It would not be an exaggeration to say that an era in Indian cinema came to an end with the passing of the legendary filmmaker.

Benegal was a director who defied expectations; his films were audaciously real and timely, whether they dealt with caste relations in Ankur, the dairy cooperative movement in Manthan, or the emotional complexity of women in Bhumika.

He frequently worked with non-actors, and didn't shy away from working with emerging talents such as Shabana Azmi, Smita Patil, and Naseeruddin Shah, who gained recognition early on in his films

Benegal's films never felt preachy, even when the stories they portrayed had socially charged narratives. As the country mourns the passing of the cinematic legend, here are 7 of his best-known works, each of which demonstrates his unmatched creativity and deep comprehension of human nature.

7 Movies of the iconic filmmaker, Shyam Benegal

1. Ankur (1974)

His debut film Ankur was a phenomena in Indian parallel cinema. Ankur, which centers on a landlord's extramarital affair with a Dalit woman, is a searing depiction of caste and gender inequalities in rural India. Shabana Azmi was introduced in the movie, and she won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her strong performance. Benegal's socially concerned narrative was established by Ankur, which also took home the National Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

2. Nishant (1975)

Nishant tells the tale of the misuse of power and the subsequent uprising in the ensuing revolt. The movie, which starred Smita Patil, Girish Karnad, and Amrish Puri, was India's official Oscar submission. Additionally, it took home the National Film Award for Hindi's Best Feature Film.

3. Manthan (1976)

A film homage to the White Revolution, Manthan was financed by more than 500,000 farmers. The movie, which stars Smita Patil and Girish Karnad, chronicles the challenges and victories of cooperative dairy farming. Manthan's song 'Mero Gaam Katha Parey' became an anthem for rural development, and the film received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

4. Bhumika (1977)

The life of Marathi actress Hansa Wadkar served as the inspiration for this National Award-winning biographical drama. Bhumika explores a woman's search for self in the face of the competing pressures of independence, love, and popularity. The movie received the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Film, while Smita Patil won a National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance.

5. Zubeidaa (2001)

A lady caught between her aspirations and social expectations is the subject of Zubeidaa, a moving narrative of love and sorrow. The film, which was written by Khalid Mohamed and starred Karisma Kapoor in a captivating performance, took home the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. A.R. Rahman's iconic soundtrack is still recognizable.

6. Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008)

Welcome to Sajjanpur, Benegal's debut comedy-drama, depicts rural village life in a hilarious and poignant manner. Shreyas Talpade plays the hero in this lightheartedly charming comedy that examines societal ills. It received praise from critics for having a compelling story and relatable characters.

7. Well Done Abba (2010)

Boman Irani gives a charming portrayal of a father negotiating bureaucratic inefficiencies in this clever parody of corruption and bureaucracy. The movie, which took home the National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues, demonstrated Benegal's unwavering dedication to tackling societal issues.