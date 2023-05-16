Home / India News / Sibal takes jibe on probe into wrestlers' allegations against WFI chief

Sibal takes jibe on probe into wrestlers' allegations against WFI chief

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Investigating: Wrestlers Sexual Abuse. Some investigations move to punish the accused, others to save the accused. The way this investigation is going: We know!"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sibal takes jibe on probe into wrestlers' allegations against WFI chief

2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2023 | 10:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday expressed doubts about the fairness of the investigation being carried out into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh.

Sibal, a senior advocate, represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Investigating: Wrestlers Sexual Abuse. Some investigations move to punish the accused, others to save the accused. The way this investigation is going: We know!"

The Delhi Police on Friday informed a special court here that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by women wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Singh.

The submission was made before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal in response to the court's earlier order directing the police to file a status report.

The Delhi Police has also recorded the statement of Singh. Police have also recorded the statement of the WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Last month, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor which has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act along with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code concerning outraging modesty. The second one has been registered over complaints by adults pertaining to outraging modesty.

Also Read

Delhi Police records statement of WFI chief in sexual harassment case

SIT constituted to probe sexual harassment allegation against WFI chief

Delhi court seeks status report from police on case against WFI chief

DCW asks why wrestling federation chief not asked to quit amid allegations

Kapil Sibal raises question of pliant investigation amid wrestlers' protest

ED searches LYCA Productions in Chennai in money laundering probe: Report

SC to hear Gujarat judicial officers' plea whose promotions it stayed

Changes in recruitment system ended corruption, nepotism, says PM Modi

Air quality, visibility drop as strong winds raising dust sweep Delhi

Delhi school evacuated after bomb threat, nothing suspicious found yet

Topics :Kapil SibalSexual harassment caseWFI

First Published: May 16 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story