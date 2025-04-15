Blow to Siddaramaiah as Karnataka court allows further probe into Muda case

A special court in Karnataka on Tuesday granted Lokayukta the permission to continue investigation in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reported news agency PTI.

The presiding judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat deferred its order on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate against the B Report filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta police. The court said a decision on the B Report would be taken only after the Lokayukta police submits a complete investigation report.

The Lokayukta police report gave a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, stating that the charges against the CM and his wife, Parvathi, could not be substantiated due to a lack of evidence.

This story will be updated with more details.