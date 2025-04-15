Home / India News / Blow to Siddaramaiah as Karnataka court allows further probe into Muda case

Blow to Siddaramaiah as Karnataka court allows further probe into Muda case

The Lokayukta police report gave a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, stating that the charges against the CM and his wife, Parvathi, could not be substantiated due to a lack of evidence

Siddaramaiah
The presiding judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat deferred its order on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate against the B Report filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta police. (Photo: PTI)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 4:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A special court in Karnataka on Tuesday granted Lokayukta the permission to continue investigation in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (Muda) case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, reported news agency PTI.
 
The presiding judge Santosh Gajanan Bhat deferred its order on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate against the B Report filed by the Karnataka Lokayukta police. The court said a decision on the B Report would be taken only after the Lokayukta police submits a complete investigation report.
 
The Lokayukta police report gave a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, stating that the charges against the CM and his wife, Parvathi, could not be substantiated due to a lack of evidence.
 
This story will be updated with more details.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kiren Rijiju blames Mamata Banerjee's Waqf Act defiance for Bengal violence

Long incarceration no ground for bail in terror cases: Delhi HC

LIVE news: India to experience above-normal rainfall this monsoon, says IMD

Supreme Court raps Allahabad HC for saying rape survivor 'invited trouble'

IMD forecasts 'above normal' monsoon in 2025, easing inflation worries

Topics :MUDA ScamKarnatakaSiddaramaiahBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story