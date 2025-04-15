Home / India News / LIVE news updates: CBI, ED officials headed to Belgium after Mehul Choksi's arrest
LIVE news updates: CBI, ED officials headed to Belgium after Mehul Choksi's arrest

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mehul Choksi
Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi was arrested in Antwerp

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Just days after fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, one of the key accused in the ₹13,850 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, was arrested in Antwerp, officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been shortlisted to visit Belgium.  Choksi is also the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi, another key accused in the PNB scam. Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday after local authorities confirmed his presence in the country.  

The decision to give Hindi titles to English medium textbooks of NCERT is a grave illogicality, Kerala Minister for General Education and Employment V Sivankutty said while criticising the council for its decision to give Hindi names to English-medium books. He further accused the central government of "cultural imposition" and of "sabotaging the linguistic diversity of the country."

"It is absolutely wrong to change the English titles that have been used for decades to respect linguistic diversity and instil a sensitive approach in the minds of children and to shift the focus to Hindi titles like Mridang and Santoor," the state minister said on Monday.  Singapore has gone through and overcome many crises in the past, but the current global uncertainty caused by the US-imposed tariffs is unprecedented and will last a very long time, warned Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. A supportive and stable external environment is no longer a given, stressed the former prime minister. Some people say don't get excited, don't over blow the issue, we've weathered bigger storms before, we haven't failed', said Lee, who was speaking at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) dialogue, which was attended by NTUC president K. Thanaletchimi, secretary-general Ng Chee Meng and other union leaders.

9:28 AM

Delhi CM announces 15-day education drive in schools to commemorate Ambedkar Jayanti

"Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary is being celebrated throughout the country. The Delhi government also organised many programmes. For the next 15 days, we will teach school students about his character, his personality, and his works," said CM Rekha Gupta. She further informed that as part of the initiative, students will also be taken to visit key landmarks associated with Dr Ambedkar.

9:26 AM

Palestinian activist expecting US citizenship interview arrested by ICE in Vermont

A Palestinian man who led protests against the war in Gaza as a student at Columbia University was arrested Monday at a Vermont immigration office where he expected to be interviewed about finalising his US citizenship, his attorneys said. Mohsen Mahdawi, a legal permanent resident who has held a green card since 2015, was detained at the US Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Colchester by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, his lawyers said.

9:18 AM

Dhinakaran's party, Panneerselvam part of NDA even before AIADMK re-joined alliance: TN BJP chief

BJP and AIADMK leadership will address the question of giving seats to TTV, OPS in 2026 Assembly polls, says Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar.

8:49 AM

Mamata Banerjee appeals for peace amid violence in Bengal

As disturbance stemming from the anti-Waqf Act protests spread beyond Murshidabad to other areas of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the public not to take the law into their own hands, while upholding the right to protest.
First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

