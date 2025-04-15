LIVE news updates: CBI, ED officials headed to Belgium after Mehul Choksi's arrest

Just days after fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, one of the key accused in the ₹13,850 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, was arrested in Antwerp, officers from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been shortlisted to visit Belgium. Choksi is also the maternal uncle of Nirav Modi, another key accused in the PNB scam. Choksi was arrested in Belgium on Saturday after local authorities confirmed his presence in the country.

The decision to give Hindi titles to English medium textbooks of NCERT is a grave illogicality, Kerala Minister for General Education and Employment V Sivankutty said while criticising the council for its decision to give Hindi names to English-medium books. He further accused the central government of "cultural imposition" and of "sabotaging the linguistic diversity of the country."

"It is absolutely wrong to change the English titles that have been used for decades to respect linguistic diversity and instil a sensitive approach in the minds of children and to shift the focus to Hindi titles like Mridang and Santoor," the state minister said on Monday. Singapore has gone through and overcome many crises in the past, but the current global uncertainty caused by the US-imposed tariffs is unprecedented and will last a very long time, warned Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. A supportive and stable external environment is no longer a given, stressed the former prime minister. Some people say don't get excited, don't over blow the issue, we've weathered bigger storms before, we haven't failed', said Lee, who was speaking at the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) dialogue, which was attended by NTUC president K. Thanaletchimi, secretary-general Ng Chee Meng and other union leaders.