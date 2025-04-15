IMD forecasts 'above normal' monsoon in 2025, easing inflation worries

In what could come as relief to the government’s fight against inflation, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted an ‘above normal’ monsoon in 2025, which quantitatively could be around 105 per cent of the long period average (LPA).

This mirrors a consensus that most weathermen have on the Indian monsoon this year. Last week, private weather forecasting agency Skymet also said that cumulative all-India southwest monsoon this year could be ‘normal’ at 103 per cent of the LPA.

The LPA for the June to September rains is 87 centimetres. Rainfall between 96–104 per cent of the LPA is considered normal.

An El Nino–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) that has turned neutral is expected to remain so by the time the monsoon season sets in June, which could benefit Indian rains.

A neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and below normal snow cover in the northern hemisphere in the months of January to March will altogether combine to give India a good monsoon, the IMD said.

The southwest monsoon had closed the 2024 season with 8 per cent surplus rains, the best performance in the past three years (since 2020).

Cumulatively, the national all-India rainfall during the June to September 2024 months was estimated to be 935 millimetres, which was 8 per cent more than the normal of 870 millimetres.

A good, well-distributed rain would go a long way in boosting kharif agriculture production and also provide necessary residual soil moisture for the following rabi harvest.

The rains would also help in refilling the reservoirs, which have been on the verge of brink for the past several weeks.