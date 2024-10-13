Siddique murder case: Families of both accused unaware of work, uncontacted

The Mumbai Police has arrested two accused so far in connection to the killing of the NCP leader Baba Siddique who was shot to death to death on Friday. As per police, the two accused have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh who were in Mumbai and were keeping a close eye on Siddique. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Mothers of both accused have said that they were not aware of what their sons were upto and had not been in contact with them. Accused Gurmail Singh's mother said that he had gone to Pune to work in a scrapyard and his family was not aware of his work in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, the mother said "He went to Pune to work in a scrapyard. I knew only this.. I was not aware of what he was doing in Mumbai. He had come home in Holi, and after that he did not come. He was not even taking to me on calls so I cannot say anything about the incident. He is around 18 to 19 years. He had just sent Rs 3,000 to me when my daughter was sick."

Gurmail Singh's grandmother said that she no longer knew him and he had not been in contact since the last three to four days.

Speaking to ANI, Singh's grandmother said "He was my grandson, but now he nothing to me anymore. He has not been in contact since the last three to four days and does not maintain contact."

The other accused Dharamraj Kashyap's mother said that he had left to work in a scrapyard in Pune and had been contacted only once since then.

"Two months ago, he had gone to work in a scrapyard in Pune. He has contacted me only once since he had left. The police had come and they had informed me about him.," she said.

The Mumbai Crime Branch has registered a case at Nirmal Nagar Police Station in connection with the murder under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024, Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Section 37 and section 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.