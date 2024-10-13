Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Over 77 docs at Kalyani JNM Hospital threaten to resign over RG Kar case

Over 77 docs at Kalyani JNM Hospital threaten to resign over RG Kar case

They cited mental devastation and inability to work in the current state of mind among the reasons behind the move

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest
Kolkata: Doctors raise slogans during a protest rally (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 2:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Over 75 senior doctors at West Bengal's Kalyani JNM Hospital have threatened a mass resignation, seeking justice for the RG Kar hospital victim, and expressing solidarity with junior medics on a fast-unto-death to press for their demands.

A total of 77 doctors of the medical facility have informed the Registrar of West Bengal Health University via email about their decision to stop work, starting October 14.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

They cited mental devastation and inability to work in the current state of mind among the reasons behind the move.

In their communication, the doctors said they stand in solidarity with the junior medics on a fast-unto-death, whose health is deteriorating. They also expressed concern over the apparent lack of visible effort from the state government to resolve the issue.

The agitators have been demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital medic who was raped and murdered, immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, workplace security and other measures.

The Kalyani JNM Hospital doctors have given authorities time till October 14 to take steps towards resolving the problem, failing which they plan to formally submit their mass resignation.

More From This Section

Farmers block roads, tracks to protest tardy paddy purchase in Punjab

Delhi breathing clean air despite Dussehra celebrations, AQI better: Rai

Latest LIVE: Last rites of NCP leader Baba Siddique to be performed with full state honours

NGT issues notice over illegal tree felling in Gujarat's Koteshwar

NPRD claims inadequate medical care led to Saibaba's untimely death

Several doctors from state-run hospitals have already submitted collectively signed "resignation" letters to the West Bengal government over the issue in the last few days.

The state government had on Saturday said the mass resignation of doctors was not valid and it must be submitted individually, according to service rules.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RG Kar case: Two more doctors join hunger strike as it completes first week

RG Kar case: WB govt silent, condition of fasting medics deteriorating

Bengal doctors' stir: IMA writes to CM Mamata, says security a prerequisite

Bengal Inc mourns demise of Ratan Tata, expresses admiration for his legacy

RG Kar case: Doctors continue fast unto death amid Durga Puja festivities

Topics :West BengalKolkataBengal doctors strikeAll India doctors strike

First Published: Oct 13 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story