Sikhs thanks PM Modi for taking historical step to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas

A member of the Sikh community in the US, Jaspal Singh said, "We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the historical initiative to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas nationwide."

ANI US

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 12:46 PM IST
Members of the Sikh community in the US have extended their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the historical step to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas in India and across the World.

A member of the Sikh community in the US, Jaspal Singh said, "We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the historical initiative to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas nationwide."

The convenor of the Indian Minorities Foundation, Satnam Singh Sandhu, who was celebrating Veer Bal Diwas at Gurdwara Sahib, Brookfield, emphasised that this move by PM Modi will help people know more about Sikh history.

"The Indian government has announced to commemorate the martyrdom of Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas. The move will help people learn about Sikh history," he said.

Amar Singh Bhullar, Founder and MD of Hamdard Media Group in Canada, thanked PM Modi on behalf of the Canadian Sikh community as he declared a holiday on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

"We thank PM Narendra Modi as he has declared a holiday on Veer Bal Diwas. I thank him on behalf of the Canadian Sikh community..."

Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a businessman in the US stressed that PM Modi has done more for the Sikh community, noting that he has also removed GST from langar.

"He (PM Modi) has done a lot for us (Sikh community). He removed GST from langar. He has done more for our community...I thank him...," Dhaliwal added.

Meanwhile, Veer Bal Diwas was also celebrated in the UAE.

A member of the Sikh community in the UAE, while celebrating Veer Bal Diwas at Guru Nanak Darbar Ras Al Khaimah, extended gratitude to the UAE and Indian government for allowing them to freely practice their faith.

"I would like to show my gratitude towards the UAE and Indian government for allowing us to have this land where we can freely practice our faith. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has graciously held this event all throughout the world...," she said.

"I thank the Indian government for announcing to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas...," another member of the Sikh community in the UAE said.

Additionally, the Sikh community in New Zealand also celebrated Veer Bal Diwas on Tuesday.

Rupinder Singh Marco, a member of the Sikh community in New Zealand celebrated Veer Bal Diwas at Begampura Gurudwara Sahib in Auckland.

"The Sikhs of New Zealand are grateful to (PM Modi) for commemorating the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas," she said.

Members of the Sikh community in Greece were also seen celebrating Veer Bal Diwas at Gurdwara Guru Tegh Bahadur.

"I thank the Indian government for celebrating the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas as Veer Bal Diwas across the country...," a community member said.

December 26 is a significant day in the annals of India's history as it was on this day in 1705 that Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, younger sons of Guru Govind Singh, made supreme sacrifice at the tender age of 9 and 6 years, respectively, to defend the dignity and honour of Sikhism.

On January 9 last year, PM Modi announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh. He announced this on the day marking the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh.

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 12:46 PM IST

