Sikkim CM Tamang urges people to plant trees, not leave any land barren

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang asked people to plant trees on barren land

Press Trust of India Gangtok
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 5:08 PM IST
On the occasion of World Environment Day, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang asked people to plant trees on barren land.

Addressing a gathering after planting an 'Arucha' sapling on a government college campus on Monday, he said people should try to mitigate the impact of climate change and global warming by planting more trees and ensuring that no land remained barren in the state.

Tamang urged people to make the state government's 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati' (My Tree, My Offspring) scheme successful by planting 100 saplings every time a baby is born.

He had launched the scheme in February to strengthen the bond between nature and people.

Sikkim, located in the Eastern Himalayas, has one of the highest forest cover in the country at over 47 per cent of the land mass.

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

