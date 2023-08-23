Home / India News / Singapore-based startup Ampverse to set up gaming studio in India

Singapore-based startup Ampverse to set up gaming studio in India

"We expect over 80,000 students to participate in season 1 of College Rival. The platform will also work as a talent search platform. It will help us screen the best gamers," Baillie said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 7:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Singapore-based gaming startup Ampverse plans to set up a gaming studio in India and scale up its local team, a senior company official said.

Ampverse Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Charlie Baillie told PTI that the company will operate through a joint venture formed with DMI Finance.

"Content is a big part of our business. We will be investing in the studio and other capabilities as the month goes by. It will be set-up before the end of season 1 (of College Rivals esports tournament) which is in February. College Rival is the first IP. Beyond that we are looking at original content IPs and other esports format IPs while we will continue to grow College Rival," Baillie said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of esports tournament College Rivals.

"We expect over 80,000 students to participate in season 1 of College Rival. The platform will also work as a talent search platform. It will help us screen the best gamers," Baillie said.

Ampverse DMI will have a gaming truck that will travel through Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad.

He said that the company will develop several products and merchandise in collaboration with DMI for e-commerce etc.

Ampverse DMI has started operations in India with 8-10 employees which it plans to increase to 50 employees in the next 12-18 months, Baillie said.

Also Read

Gaming startups form two regulatory bodies; to hold talks with govt

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Kalaari to Tiger Global: Investors urge govt to reconsider 28% gaming tax

Apple launches Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds: Know features, specs

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Kejriwal hails successful landing of Chandrayaan-3's lunar module

Calcutta HC Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava becomes NGT chairperson

Reaching consensus on Jaipur call for action to promote global trade: Goyal

'New history has been written,' says PM Modi as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

India conquers the Moon: World hails Chandrayaan-3's historic landing

Topics :SingaporeIndiagaming industry

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 7:40 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

India, I reached my destination: Chandrayaan-3's first message from Moon

LIVE: Chandrayaan-3 landing is 'shankhnaad' of India's glory, says PM

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story