India conquers the moon: World hails Chandrayaan-3's historic landing

India has successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon, becoming the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon.

The mission could cement India's status as a global superpower in space. Previously, only the United States, China and the former Soviet Union have completed soft landings on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3's landing site is also closer to the Moon's south pole than any previous spacecraft in history has ventured. The South Pole region is considered an area of key scientific and strategic interest for spacefaring nations, as scientists believe the region to be home to water ice deposits.

The water, frozen in shadowy craters, could be converted into rocket fuel or perhaps drinking water for future crewed missions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, watched the landing virtually and said, "On this momentous occasion…I would like to address all the people of the world. This success belongs to all of humanity, and it will help Moon missions by other countries in the future."





Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and India on the remarkable feat with a post on social media site X. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also congratulated India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and called it a momentous occasion for the BRICS.