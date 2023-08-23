Home / India News / India conquers the moon: World hails Chandrayaan-3's historic landing

India conquers the moon: World hails Chandrayaan-3's historic landing

To celebrate the success of India's successful moon mission, various nations took to their social media and posted congratulatory messages for Isro

BS Web Team New Delhi
Artist's illustration of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface (Photo: ISRO/Twitter)

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
India has successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the Moon, becoming the first nation to reach the south pole of the Moon.

The mission could cement India's status as a global superpower in space. Previously, only the United States, China and the former Soviet Union have completed soft landings on the lunar surface.

Chandrayaan-3's landing site is also closer to the Moon's south pole than any previous spacecraft in history has ventured. The South Pole region is considered an area of key scientific and strategic interest for spacefaring nations, as scientists believe the region to be home to water ice deposits.

The water, frozen in shadowy craters, could be converted into rocket fuel or perhaps drinking water for future crewed missions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, watched the landing virtually and said, "On this momentous occasion…I would like to address all the people of the world. This success belongs to all of humanity, and it will help Moon missions by other countries in the future."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also congratulated India for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and called it a momentous occasion for the BRICS.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) and India on the remarkable feat with a post on social media site X. 

“I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and Isro team of India on the successful landing of Chandrayan-3 on the surface of the moon today and unleashing of a historic achievement in science and space technology,” Prachanda said.


Ashbacher also lauded the ESA for providing crucial support. “We, too, are learning great lessons and providing crucial expertise. A strong international partner is a powerful partner,” Ashbacher said.

India's attempt to land its spacecraft near the lunar south pole comes just days after another nation's failed attempt to do the same. Russia's Luna 25 spacecraft crashed into the Moon on August 19 after its engines misfired, ending the country's first lunar landing attempt in 47 years.


First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

