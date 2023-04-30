Home / India News / Single-day rise of 5,874 Covid cases recorded in India, active cases drop

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 10:22 AM IST
India saw a single-day rise of 5,874 new coronavirus cases, while the active case count dropped to 49,015 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll from the pandemic has increased to 5,31,533 with 25 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.31 per cent while the weekly positivity was pegged at 4.25 per cent.

The COVID-19 tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,45,389)

The active cases now comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.71 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease went up to

4,43,64,841 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

