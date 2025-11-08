Home / India News / Sitharaman lays foundation for Assam's first tech, vocational university

The 'Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University' is being built at a cost of Rs 415 crore at Bholaguri in Gohpur in Biswanath district

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Press Trust of India Gohpur (Assam)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday laid the foundation stone for Assam's first university focussed on technical and vocational education and training.

The 'Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University' is being built at a cost of Rs 415 crore at Bholaguri in Gohpur in Biswanath district.

The university will come up in a total area of 241 acres, with a built-up area of 7 lakh sq ft.

It will feature academic blocks for 2,000 students, hostels for 1,620 students, residential quarters, guest house and a student facility centre.

The university will offer courses in various technology domains, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cybersecurity, blockchain, drone and navigation technology, quantum computing, brain computer interface, internet of things, and smart cities and smart environments.

The Union minister has been on a two-day visit to the state since Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanAssamFinance minister

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

