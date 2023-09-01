'Situation we are facing in Manipur is unprecedented': Assam Rifles DG

Unlike in the past, Manipur is witnessing an "unprecedented" situation currently due to the ethnic clashes owing to the fact that both communities have large number of weapons putting the state in the spot like never before, a senior official in Assam Rifles has said.

Director General of Assam Rifles Lt General PC Nair, while talking to ANI said that there is a need for realisation to come for the people of the state that the only way forward is peace.

"The situation that we are facing in Manipur is unprecedented. We have never faced anything of this kind. Something similar happened in the early 90s when the Nagas and Kukis fought and then within the Kuki groups also there was a fight in the late 90s. Today, the biggest challenge is the large number of weapons that are out within both communities. Related to this, is the minds of both communities. Today, there's so much against each other, it's so corrupted. This needs to be stalled," the DG said, adding, "There is a need for realisation to come for the people that the only way forward is peace..."

However, he further observed "phenomenal" developments in the northeast state in the past ten years.

"...The changes in the last decade have been phenomenal in terms of infrastructure, educational institutions, job opportunities, airports and highways...Who, 10 years ago would have ever imagined that a Femina Miss India or a Durand Cup or a G20 meet would ever happen? If somebody asked this question, you would say "Are mad to ask such a question" but all this has happened and this is what I want to remind the citizens of Manipur," PC Nair said.

He further appealed to the people to 'move forward' to ensure the 'socioeconomic progress' of the state.

"Let's get back there because as you move forward that is the only way to ensure your socioeconomic progress..," he added.

The violence in Manipur between the Meitei and Kuki communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

Violence has gripped the entire state for over four months now forcing the Central government to deploy paramilitary forces to bring the situation under control. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and thousands displaced due to the violence.