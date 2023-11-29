Home / India News / Six injured as 5 houses collapse after gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai

Six injured as 5 houses collapse after gas cylinder explosion in Mumbai

Following the explosion, fire brigade, police, civic staff, ambulance service and other agencies were mobilised, a fire brigade official said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Representational image

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2023 | 1:19 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Six persons were injured as five houses collapsed after a gas cylinder exploded in one of them in Chembur area of Mumbai on Wednesday morning, following which 11 people were rescued, civic officials said. The incident took place at 7.50 am at Old Barrack near Golf Club in Chembur area.

"A gas cylinder exploded in a house, leading to the collapse of five two-storey structures," a civic official said. Six persons, including a 47-year-old woman, were injured in the incident. All of them were admitted to the nearby Shatabdi Hospital. They are being treated at the Out-patient Department (OPD) of the hospital and their condition is stable, he said. Eleven people, including around five persons who were stranded on the first floors of the houses, were rescued, the official said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Following the explosion, fire brigade, police, civic staff, ambulance service and other agencies were mobilised, a fire brigade official said.

"Five fire brigade vehicles are currently at the spot and the personnel are carrying out a search operation to ensure that nobody is trapped under the debris of the collapsed houses," he said.

Also Read

You can play golf: Equipment, advice you need to pick up sport

Golf-crazy Saudi wealth manager orchestrated the shock PGA-LIV truce

Nihal Cheema second, 3 Indian golfers in top-5 at US Kids World Champs

Asiad 2023: India's golf contingent, full schedule, live streamings details

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Delhi High Court grants bail to Avtar Singh Kochar in ED, Mcoca case

PM to virtually interact with 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' beneficiaries

Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo appointed new chief secretary of J-K

SC-appointed SIT on black money to submit eighth interim report soon

India saw extreme weather almost daily in first 9 months this year: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :explosionMumbai fireMumbai policeMumbai building collapse

First Published: Nov 29 2023 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story