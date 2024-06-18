Home / India News / Kanchanjunga crash: Howrah bound trains cancelled, diverted. Check list

Kanchanjunga crash updates: Several trains have been cancelled, diverted or scheduled on the route where the Kanchanjunga Express was derailed after being rammed by a goods train in Bengal on Monday

Train collision, Kolkata Train accident, Train accident
Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024. At least 15 people were killed and 60 others suffered injuries, according to officials. (Photo: PTI)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 10:37 AM IST
Kanchanjunga train crash updates: Several trains were either cancelled or diverted on Tuesday on the route where the fatal train collision between Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train took place in West Bengal’s Darjeeling on Monday.

Nine people were killed and about 40 injured in the deadly collision, which occurred after the Kanchanjunga Express was hit from behind by the goods train, resulting in the derailment of three of its coaches.

The rescue operation has been wrapped up, the officials said.

According to the Railways, the loco pilot of the goods train, who is among the deceased, “disregarded” the signal, which resulted in the collision. However, an official inquiry into the matter is still pending.

An official release issued by the Railways stated that eight trains were cancelled on the route while three were diverted for Tuesday. The New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Shatabdi Express and Katihar-Siliguri Intercity Express were among those cancelled, and the New Jalpaiguri to New Delhi Superfast Express has been rescheduled to 12 pm.

Information related to the trains which commenced either on June 16 or June 17 but have now been diverted in the wake of the accident, was also shared by the officials.

List of trains cancelled, diverted in Bengal after Kanchanjunga crash:




First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

