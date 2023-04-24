Home / India News / Skill development is primary focus under Swayampurna Goa 2.0: CM Sawant

The state government's Shiksha Sangam programme will enhance the scope of skilling, upskilling and reskilling, he said, expressing hope that the youth of the state will benefit from the programme

Panaji
Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 7:57 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said skill development is one of the primary focus areas under the state government's Swayampurna Goa 2.0 initiative.

Speaking at the launch of a booklet by the Directorate of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, the chief minister said the state government has been undertaking various programmes to boost employability of Goan youth in all sectors.

The state government's Shiksha Sangam programme will enhance the scope of skilling, upskilling and reskilling, he said, expressing hope that the youth of the state will benefit from the programme.

Sawant further said the government has undertaken an apprenticeship programme in collaboration with industry and educational institutions to provide on-field experience and skill development to youngsters.

The chief minister released an apprentice circular focusing on the importance of apprenticeship in the institutions and signed memorandums of understanding with L&T Limited, Daikin, Abhinav Institute and Yashaswi Academy with an aim to help Goan youths to engage as apprentices.

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 7:57 PM IST

