Smog engulfs Delhi as AQI remains 'very poor'; Noida slightly better

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi remains in the 'very poor' category. With an AQI of 352, Delhi saw a slight improvement compared with Saturday, but the national capital continues to grapple with toxic and hazardous air.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), a layer of smog engulfed areas surrounding Akshardham, where the AQI was recorded at 351. Delhi's neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Noida also witnessed marginal improvements, with the AQI remaining in the 'poor' category. The AQI in these cities ranged between 200 and 270.

Pollution level categories:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very poor

401-500: Severe

With no respite in sight, a layer of toxic foam was observed in the Yamuna River in Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area.

A similar situation is unfolding in parts of Mumbai, where a thick layer of smog is reported near the Bandra Kurla Complex. This is despite air pollution levels in Mumbai being in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 144.

The heavy smog has led to reduced visibility, particularly in the mornings, causing inconvenience to commuters. As winter approaches, the problem is likely to worsen, especially in December and January, when smog can cause flight delays and cancellations, disrupting daily life. Anti-pollution measures

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has implemented several measures to combat air pollution in the national capital, including the deployment of anti-smog guns and mist-spraying drones. These drones, deployed on Friday, are being used at major pollution hotspots such as Anand Vihar. Each drone carries nearly 15 litres of water, which is sprayed to reduce airborne dust.