MP CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 1,573 cr to 12.9 mn 'Ladli Behnas'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a program held in Indore district on Saturday and transferred funds with a single click to beneficiaries of different schemes, including Ladli Behna Yojana.

CM Yadav deposited Rs 1573 crores in the bank accounts of 1.29 crore beneficiaries of the Ladli Behna Yojana across the state as part of a monthly instalment of Rs 1250. Similarly, he transferred Rs 55 crores to 26 lakh women beneficiaries of LPG cylinder refill scheme and Rs 333 crores to 55 lakh beneficiaries of social security pension through the single click.

Addressing the occasion, the CM said, "Today, Rs 1573 crores have been deposited in the bank accounts of 1.29 crores Ladli Behnas. It is the validation of our resolve that our government is continuously moving forward in the direction of women empowerment. We made an announcement to further increase the monthly aid and we are gradually increasing it. The monthly aid increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 1250 and we will continue to increase it further."

He further added that an additional funds for women beneficiaries of LPG cylinder refill scheme and the beneficiaries of social security pension was also transferred in their respective accounts on the occasion.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yadav said, "A huge round of applause to PM Modi, because of him, now any elections be it parliamentary or state assembly, women will have 33 per cent seats reserved. It is a historic announcement of PM Modi. In this biggest democracy of the world, whether it is men or women, this country has graced everyone as their Presidents or Prime Ministers. This is the power of India. This is our culture. This is our respect towards our mothers and sisters."

Additionally, fireworks occurred with the transfer of the amount and a group of women also showcased the art of sword fencing during the program. The chief minister witnessed it and praised the women for their act.

In a post on X, CM Yadav wrote, "Our sisters, daughters and mothers are the embodiment of Shakti. I am feeling extremely proud of the indomitable courage displayed by the women by demonstrating sword fencing in the program today."

"Watching Ladli Behnas fulfilling the responsibility of the family and stepping towards self-reliance, I realise the true meaning of my life. We will continue to work for the well-being of all the women of the state," he further wrote.