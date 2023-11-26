Soliders getting killed in Rajouri, PM taking Tejas sortie, says Owaisi

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a sortie in Tejas when "soldiers were getting killed" in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Owaisi's attack came after PM Modi flew a sortie in the indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured Tejas Twin Seat Light Combat Fighter aircraft in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Owaisi, who was addressing an election campaign gathering in Hyderabad, said, "It's crazy of Prime Minister that he is taking a joy ride in a fighter jet... Jets are of the country... when soldiers are getting killed in Rajouri," said Owaisi on Saturday.

Five soldiers, including two Army captains, lost their lives in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and a joint team of the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Bajimaal area of Rajouri district on Wednesday.

He also slammed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for "showcasing his patriotism here by doing campaigns for the BJP."

Further addressing the crowd, Owaisi slammed Union Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Owaisi, along with the party's leader Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala participated in a door-to-door campaigning in the Malakpet Assembly Constituency in Hyderabad yesterday.

The state of Telangana is set to undergo assembly polls on November 30. The ruling BRS, the main opposition Congress, and the BJP are the major contestants in the state.

The counting of votes will take place on December 3.