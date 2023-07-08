Solution to problems 'black ink on index finger': WB Guv ahead of polls

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday urged people to exercise their franchise on voting day saying that the "permanent solution" to everything lies in the "black ink on the index finger."

Speaking about the situation on ground and asking people to vote, he said, "It is depressing, gruesome that people in those areas are in a state of fear. But now what is important is tomorrow's election. I think the permanent solution whether it is violence, corruption, is the black ink on the index finger. That is the symbol of the strength of a common man."

The Governor was referring to the violence that had broken out in some areas of West Bengal preceding the polls. The state will have panchayat election on Saturday.

The West Bengal Governor asked everyone to vote as per their conscience and find the "permanent solution" to everything they are facing.

"Everyone should go to the polling booth and express their right to vote according to their conscience...Tomorrow is the date you will find the permanent solution to all things you are facing including violence. The right to vote is the highest and mightiest right in the world in a democracy," the Governor said.

Comparing the right to vote to an umbrella that will protect all voters, he said, "If it rains tomorrow then don't think you will not go to vote. Take an umbrella and go to vote. That umbrella will protect you. Similarly, your vote will be your umbrella, it will protect you."

"If it is a fight between bullets and the ballot, the ballot needs to win," he said ahead of the crucial polling day that is expected to see a fight between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has emerged as the number two party in the state.

Responding to comments from the TMC that the Governor is visiting the violence-hit areas in the state for the sake of 'publicity', he said, "I am doing it for publicity, publicity, publicity alone. To publicize the rights of the common man, to publicize the sanctity of the Constitution, to publicize that the common man will not be suppressed by any political propaganda."

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, the Governor said, "I seek publicity to make people feel that this country again becomes a country where the mind is without fear and the head is held high. I am for publicity."

Expressing confidence that the election commission will take steps to ensure that the election is held in a "free and fair" manner, he said, "I wish the election commission will take all steps to ensure that there is free and fair election. The high court has already ordered this. Everyone should respect the order of the High Court."

Further quoting Shelley on the outcome of the election the Governor said, "I am very optimistic. If Winter comes can Spring be far behind?"

The Governor also hit back at the TMC commenting on his constitutional 'role' which the ruling party has questioned in view of his recent visits to violence-hit places in West Bengal during elections.

"I have a role to see that the Constitution is followed by everyone. I have a role to see that my constitutional colleagues create a facilitating environment to exercise their powers. I am here to see that the interests of the public are protected. That is my constitutional authority. That is what I do before the election, during the election and after the election," the Governor said.

On his plans for election day, he said that he will be out all the while, till the voting ends. "I will be on the road, with my people. After voting ends I'll go back. In between I will also visit a peace room to take stock of what is happening and take corrective measures to the extent to which I am entitled to," the Governor said.

Further speaking on the violence in the state, he said, "Violence has to end. This bloodbath has to end. Intermittent violence cannot have any place in a thriving democracy, particularly in a noble state like Bengal. This will end.