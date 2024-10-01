Sonam Wangchuk and activists begin indefinite fast amid Delhi detention

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, along with around 120 others from Ladakh, were detained at the Delhi border on Monday night while marching to the capital to demand Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh. Despite their detention, Wangchuk and several others have launched an indefinite fast at the police stations where they are being held.





ALSO READ: Sonam Wangchuk's 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' from Leh begins for 4-point agenda Wangchuk was leading the 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', a month-long march that began in Leh, organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). These groups have been advocating for the statehood of Ladakh, its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, and a separate public service commission for the region. They are also seeking separate Lok Sabha seats for the Leh and Kargil districts.

The Sixth Schedule of the Constitution provides for the administration of tribal areas in certain northeastern states, offering them a degree of autonomy. The protesters are pushing for Ladakh’s inclusion under this schedule to preserve the region's unique cultural identity and ensure its developmental needs are met.

Why were the protestors detained?

According to Delhi Police, Wangchuk and the other marchers were detained for violating Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which prohibits the assembly of five or more people. "We tried to convince them to return due to the prohibitory orders in place, but they refused," said a police officer. The detainees were taken to various police stations, including Bawana, Narela Industrial Area, and Alipur.

Did Wangchuk’s group have permission for the march?

Wangchuk’s group claims that they had sought official permission for the march and even contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in advance. However, they were detained before reaching their destination. The group also alleged that Wangchuk was being held at Bawana police station and denied access to his legal team.

Among those detained were around 30 women, who, according to Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa, were kept in the same location as the male detainees. "Several people from Ladakh, including women, were detained. I visited some of them late last night and again this morning," Haneefa stated. He also mentioned that approximately 60-70 individuals from Kargil, who had intended to join the protest at the Singhu border, were also stopped by Delhi Police.

However, Delhi Police previously stated that no women protesters were detained, contradicting the claims made by Haneefa.

In a video posted on Instagram shortly before his detention, Wangchuk shared footage from the border where the buses carrying the protesters were stopped amid heavy police presence.

The protesters continue to call for Ladakh’s inclusion under the Sixth Schedule, aiming to safeguard the region's cultural heritage and secure its political and environmental future.

Wangchuk's detention "unacceptable": Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, condemned the detention of Sonam Wangchuk and the protesters. In a post on social media platform X, Gandhi termed the detention of peaceful marchers as "unacceptable," urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to the demands of the people of Ladakh.

"The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable," Gandhi wrote. He also questioned the detention of elderly citizens for standing up for Ladakh's future.

