Detention of Sonam Wangchuk, other Ladakhis unacceptable, says Rahul

The former Congress chief also asked why elderly citizens were being detained at Delhi's border for standing up for Ladakh's future

Leader of Oppostion in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo: PTI)
PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday termed as "unacceptable" the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and other Ladakhis, and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would have to listen to Ladakh's voice.

Around 120 people from Ladakh, including Wangchuk -- who had marched to the national capital demanding Sixth Schedule status for the Union Territory -- have been detained by the Delhi Police at the national capital's border.

"The detention of Sonam Wangchuk ji and hundreds of Ladakhis peacefully marching for environmental and constitutional rights is unacceptable," Gandhi said in a post on X.

The former Congress chief also asked why elderly citizens were being detained at Delhi's border for standing up for Ladakh's future.

"Modi ji, like with the farmers, this 'Chakravyuh' will be broken, and so will your arrogance. You will have to listen to Ladakh's voice," Gandhi said.

In a post on Instagram shortly before being detained, Wangchuk shared visuals from the Delhi border, where their buses were stopped amid huge police presence.

The climate activist can be seen in the video interacting with police officials.

In his post, Wangchuk said several vehicles of the Delhi Police and its Haryana counterpart were accompanying their buses. While they initially thought that they were being escorted as they approached the national capital, it was clear they were going to be detained.

"As we are approaching Delhi, it appears we are not being escorted, we are being detained," Wangchuk said.

He said around 1,000 police personnel had been deployed at the Delhi border and they were informed that heavy deployment of security forces was made at the Ladakh Bhawan in Delhi, and in areas where students from the Union Territory resided.

"It appears they don't want to allow this padyatra to take place," he said.

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

