Home / India News / Southwest monsoon withdraws completely from rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

Southwest monsoon withdraws completely from rain-ravaged Himachal Pradesh

In the past 11 years, the early withdrawal was recorded on September 29, 2015, and the late withdrawal was recorded on October 11, 2019

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon
The state received an average rainfall of 1,023 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 730 mm by 40 per cent during the monsoon season. | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla (HP)
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:47 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The southwest monsoon that arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 20 has completely withdrawn from the state on September 26, the Meteorological Centre Shimla said on Friday.

The monsoon had withdrawn from eight out of 12 districts Chamba, Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi on Wednesday and from most areas of Kullu and Shimla districts, along with some places of Lahaul-Spiti on Friday.

In the past 11 years, the early withdrawal was recorded on September 29, 2015, and the late withdrawal was recorded on October 11, 2019.

The state received an average rainfall of 1,023 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 730 mm by 40 per cent during the monsoon season.

Barring the tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, which received 23 per cent deficit rains, all the other 11 districts received excess rain with Shimla recording 98 percent excess followed by Kullu at 95 per cent, Bilaspur 79 per cent, Mandi 75 per cent, Solan 68 per cent, Una 62 per cent, Hamirpur 59 per cent, Sirmaur 37 per cent, Chamba 32 per cent and Kangra and Kinnaur at 18 per cent each.

Heavy rains, triggering cloud bursts, flash floods, and landslides, wreaked havoc in the state, which suffered estimated losses of Rs 4,881 crore, according to an update from the state emergency operation centre on Wednesday.

The Himalayan state has witnessed 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods and 148 major landslides, while 454 people have died since the monsoon began this year. A total of 9,230 houses were fully or partially damaged.

Out of the deceased, 264 lost their lives in rain-related incidents and 190 in road accidents. Additionally, 498 individuals have been injured, and 50 people are still reported missing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi court rejects bail plea of Chaitanyananda Saraswati in forgery case

Calcutta HC grants bail to Partha Chatterjee in school jobs scam case

Activist Sonam Wangchuk arrested by Leh police amid statehood protest

Caste census tech issues resolved, survey to speed up now: CM Siddaramaiah

SC allows limited manufacturing of green crackers, bar sales in Delhi-NCR

Topics :southwest monsoonHimachal PradeshIndian monsoon

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story